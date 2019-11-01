Jostens Creates 2018-19 Chinese Basketball Association Championship Rings

Minneapolis, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the Chinese Basketball Association League’s 2018-19 Championship Ring today. In the season-opening game, the Chinese Basketball Association League presented the rings to the Guangdong Southern Tigers’ players, coaches and staff.

The rings celebrate the Guangdong Southern Tigers’ historic 2018-19 season in which they secured their ninth CBA Championship title.

“As part of the brand upgrade, CBA 2.0, a well-designed championship ring inspires players to fight for the final glory and demonstrates the respect of the championship title,” said Dawei Wang, CBA League Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the CBA League and the Guangdong Southern Tigers organization to celebrate their astounding ninth CBA championship victory,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens Division Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, College, Sports and Specialty. “Their success this past season is celebrated through a distinct championship ring featuring unique and intricate details.”

The CBA Championship Ring for 2018-19 season is crafted from 10-karat white and yellow gold. The title “2018-19 CBA CHAMPIONS” accent the top and bottom edges of the ring top.

The yellow gold Guangdong Southern Tigers logo with red and black enamel sits atop a black onyx stone, and is surrounded with 38 diamonds. Additionally, the left and right side of the ring top features 21 diamonds which perfectly frames the top of the ring.

The left side of the ring features 4 diamonds toward the top left and right, for a total of 8, along with a 10-karat yellow gold image of the sculpture outside of Dongguan Basketball Center with 1 diamond representing the basketball. The 9 diamonds commemorate the team’s ninth CBA championship title. The Chinese Basketball Association wordmark logo sits below.

The right side of the ring features the recipient’s name at the top, the GuangDong wordmark overlaying on an image of Dongguan Basketball Center in the middle, and the recipient’s jersey number or title at the bottom. The Guangdong wordmark and stadium image is crafted in yellow gold.

The inside of the ring features the team slogan in Chinese characters that reads: “When brothers come together, there is nothing they cannot achieve.”

