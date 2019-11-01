Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jostens Creates 2018-19 Chinese Basketball Association Championship Rings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Minneapolis, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the Chinese Basketball Association League’s 2018-19 Championship Ring today. In the season-opening game, the Chinese Basketball Association League presented the rings to the Guangdong Southern Tigers’ players, coaches and staff.

The rings celebrate the Guangdong Southern Tigers’ historic 2018-19 season in which they secured their ninth CBA Championship title.

“As part of the brand upgrade, CBA 2.0, a well-designed championship ring inspires players to fight for the final glory and demonstrates the respect of the championship title,” said Dawei Wang, CBA League Chief Executive Officer.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the CBA League and the Guangdong Southern Tigers organization to celebrate their astounding ninth CBA championship victory,” said Chris Poitras, Jostens Division Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, College, Sports and Specialty. “Their success this past season is celebrated through a distinct championship ring featuring unique and intricate details.”

The CBA Championship Ring for 2018-19 season is crafted from 10-karat white and yellow gold. The title “2018-19 CBA CHAMPIONS” accent the top and bottom edges of the ring top.

The yellow gold Guangdong Southern Tigers logo with red and black enamel sits atop a black onyx stone, and is surrounded with 38 diamonds. Additionally, the left and right side of the ring top features 21 diamonds which perfectly frames the top of the ring. 

The left side of the ring features 4 diamonds toward the top left and right, for a total of 8, along with a 10-karat yellow gold image of the sculpture outside of Dongguan Basketball Center with 1 diamond representing the basketball. The 9 diamonds commemorate the team’s ninth CBA championship title. The Chinese Basketball Association wordmark logo sits below.

The right side of the ring features the recipient’s name at the top, the GuangDong wordmark overlaying on an image of Dongguan Basketball Center in the middle, and the recipient’s jersey number or title at the bottom. The Guangdong wordmark and stadium image is crafted in yellow gold.

The inside of the ring features the team slogan in Chinese characters that reads: “When brothers come together, there is nothing they cannot achieve.”

 

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments 

Jeff Peterson
Jostens, Inc
952.830.3348
Jeff.Peterson@jostens.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR
GL
12:21pBobit Announces America's Bus & Coach Expo, A New Leading Event in the Transportation Industry
GL
12:20pBANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pTIDEWATER MIDSTREAM AND INFRASTRUCTURE : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of the Prince George Refinery and Third Quarter, 2019 Earnings Call Details
AQ
12:19pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Uniti Group Inc. f/k/a Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc. - UNIT
GL
12:18pLOOPUP : Five LoopUp Game Changers You May Not Know About
PU
12:18pOMNICOM : A Rising Generation of Food Consumers Is More Open to New Food Technology, Says Ketchum Study
PR
12:16pQantas says cracks found in three 737 NG jets, will minimise customer impact
RE
12:16pREINSURANCE OF AMERICA INCORPORATED : GROUP OF AMERICA INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group