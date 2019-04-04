Jostens Delivers Another National Championship Ring for Clemson University Football

MINNEAPOLIS, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for college and professional sports teams, delivered Clemson University’s 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship ring this week. Players and staff received their rings at a private ceremony hosted by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Jostens also created Clemson’s 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship ring.



“We at Jostens are honored to partner once again with Clemson University to create and deliver another championship ring,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and COO of College and Professional Sports. “Our relationship with the school and the team is a special one, and we look forward to celebrating more championship moments with the team as they kick-off their 2019 season.”

“These rings are amazing! I am so thankful and appreciative of all of the hard work that went into them -- these rings represent an unbelievable year,” said head coach Dabo Swinney. “Jostens and the Rhodes family were truly able to capture the story of this team, and the essence of this season. We say ‘Best is the Standard’ at Clemson, and these rings represent that!”

Special attention was given to the design of Clemson’s 2018 ring, which was created by Jostens in collaboration with the team and Jostens representatives Austin and Thomas Rhodes, who are Clemson Alumni.

The top of the ring features two College Football Playoff trophies, representing their 2016 and 2018 wins, along with the school’s signature paw print encrusted with 14 stones, representing the team’s 14 consecutive bowl game appearances. In addition, the ring’s top and bottom bezels are adorned with a total of 18 stones representing the school’s 18 ACC championship titles.

Each side of the ring also symbolizes the significance of their 2018 season, with designs featuring the team’s 15-0 record, their four-time College Football Playoff appearances, and the team’s “Eye of the Tiger, Heart of a Champion” motto.

In addition to their College Football Playoff National Championship ring, players and staff also received a ring commemorating their 2018 ACC Championship, as well as the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, also created by Jostens.

ABOUT JOSTENS:

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is a subsidiary of Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com. In addition to crafting the 2018 MLS Cup ring for the Atlanta United, Jostens had previously partnered with the Atlanta Falcons on their 2016 NFC Championship ring.

ABOUT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY:

Clemson University is a major, land-grant, science- and engineering-oriented research university in South Carolina that maintains a strong commitment to teaching and student success. Ranked No. 24 among national public universities, Clemson is an inclusive, student-centered community characterized by high academic standards, a culture of collaboration, school spirit, and a competitive drive to excel. Founded in 1889, Clemson remains committed both to world-class research and a high quality of life. The campus sits on 1,400 acres in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, along the shores of Hartwell Lake and has research facilities and economic development hubs throughout the state of South Carolina in Greenville, Greenwood, Anderson, Columbia and Charleston. The research, outreach and entrepreneurial projects led by the faculty and students are driving economic development and improving quality of life in South Carolina and beyond.

