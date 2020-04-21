Log in
Jostens enhances “Virtual Commencement” programs for high schools and colleges with Official Class Song from GRAMMY winner Lori McKenna

04/21/2020 | 06:13pm EDT

Minneapolis, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, is partnering with GRAMMY winning songwriter and recording artist Lori McKenna to recognize her soon-to-be released song as the official song of the Class of 2020.  The song, scheduled for national release May 1, will be featured in Jostens free on-line “Virtual Commencement Centers”, designed to help all high schools and colleges celebrate their Class of 2020 graduates and preserve their schools’ graduation traditions. 

Jostens Virtual Commencement Centers have been designed for the high school and college markets, and deliver exclusive digital tools to help school leaders plan and execute a graduation ceremony on-line, in the event their traditional commencement events are canceled due to COVID-19.   Both are provided at no cost to schools or families.

McKenna, a mother of a Class of 2020 high school graduate, was inspired by the company’s efforts to recognize this year’s graduates despite the challenges the COVID-19 crisis has created for schools, including closures, delays, and the threat of canceled commencement ceremonies.

“As a songwriter, but even more as a mom of a high school senior, I’m so honored to offer up a song for the Class of 2020,” said McKenna.  “I love that Jostens is making a special salute to this year’s high school and college graduates.  It’s an unprecedented time and these graduates deserve the best celebration possible."  

McKenna is an industry-leading songwriter and performer, who in 2016 became the first woman ever to win the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year two years in a row thanks to co-writing Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and penning Tim McGraw’s no. 1 “Humble and Kind” solo. Both songs also clinched back-to-back GRAMMY wins for Best Country Song. In 2017, she became the Academy of Country Music’s first female Songwriter of the Year.

In addition to her upcoming song release, McKenna has joined the ranks of other influential celebrities, athletes, and speakers by offering a “Virtual Commencement Speech” for the Class of 2020, also available on the Jostens Virtual Commencement Centers.

"We all love music because it has the ability to express our emotions and bring people together on a deeper level," concluded McKenna. "I’m honored to share a song with the Class of 2020.”

 

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

JEFF PETERSON
JOSTENS
952.830.3348
jeff.peterson@jostens.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
