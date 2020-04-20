Jostens provides free yearbook content inspired by students to help all schools capture events and emotions of COVID-19

Minneapolis, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, is providing all schools COVID-19 content for use in yearbooks to help capture the historical events and student insights of this extraordinary spring.

“Yearbooks are the official record of a school’s year, and this will be a year unexpectedly defined by COVID-19,” said Tammy Whitaker, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens Yearbook division. “As a service to both Jostens yearbook customers and to all schools producing yearbooks this spring, we want to help staff and students get the biggest news of the year in their books.”

The COVID-19 yearbook page content was inspired by a survey Jostens conducted with nearly 1,000 students. Students responded thoughtfully to a variety of COVID-19 questions, providing insights into how they are spending time at home in quarantine, how they feel about online learning, and the school events and activities they are concerned about missing this spring. They also provided encouragement to others during this unprecedented time.

“The survey content, when combined with a timeline of COVID-19’s spread across the globe, makes for a unique time capsule,” said Mike Wolf, Vice President of Jostens yearbook marketing. “In addition to offering the news, these pages also cover the emotions that students are feeling right now. It’s remarkable to see what teens across the country are thinking, and how they’re managing.”

Jostens COVID-19 yearbook predesigned pages are being provided digitally to all schools free of charge, and can be requested through local Jostens yearbook representatives.

