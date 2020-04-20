Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jostens provides free yearbook content inspired by students to help all schools capture events and emotions of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

Minneapolis, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products, and yearbooks serving the K-12 and college education markets, is providing all schools COVID-19 content for use in yearbooks to help capture the historical events and student insights of this extraordinary spring.

“Yearbooks are the official record of a school’s year, and this will be a year unexpectedly defined by COVID-19,” said Tammy Whitaker, Vice President and General Manager of Jostens Yearbook division.  “As a service to both Jostens yearbook customers and to all schools producing yearbooks this spring, we want to help staff and students get the biggest news of the year in their books.”

The COVID-19 yearbook page content was inspired by a survey Jostens conducted with nearly 1,000 students.  Students responded thoughtfully to a variety of COVID-19 questions, providing insights into how they are spending time at home in quarantine, how they feel about online learning, and the school events and activities they are concerned about missing this spring. They also provided encouragement to others during this unprecedented time.

“The survey content, when combined with a timeline of COVID-19’s spread across the globe, makes for a unique time capsule,” said Mike Wolf, Vice President of Jostens yearbook marketing. “In addition to offering the news, these pages also cover the emotions that students are feeling right now. It’s remarkable to see what teens across the country are thinking, and how they’re managing.”

Jostens COVID-19 yearbook predesigned pages are being provided digitally to all schools free of charge, and can be requested through local Jostens yearbook representatives.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachment 

JEFF PETERSON
JOSTENS
952.830.3348
jeff.peterson@jostens.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:39pSTELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Transition of Dividend from Monthly to Quarterly and to Report Quarterly Results and Hold Conference Call
PR
07:35pCargill to temporarily idle Alberta beef plant as hundreds of workers infected by COVID-19
RE
07:32pBHP quarterly iron ore output rises, backs key production forecast
RE
07:31pLUNDIN MINING : Announces Underground Fire at Zinkgruvan
AQ
07:31pKayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Combined 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held as a Virtual Meeting
GL
07:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Generative Design Market 2019-2023 | Increased Use in Automotive Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:28pItaly government proposes new term of office for Eni, Enel CEOs
RE
07:28pSPOHRER DODD : Miami Air International Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Prompting Concerns About Victims of Miami Air Flight 293 Crash
PR
07:19pINTERNET OF THINGS INC : . Closes $1.25 Million Private Placement Financing
AQ
07:18pQANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP quarterly iron ore output rises, backs key production forecast
2TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
3QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : QANTAS AIRWAYS : Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapit..
4GSX TECHEDU INC. : GSX TECHEDU ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Be..
5SAP SE : SAP : Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein Continues as CEO, Jennifer Morgan Departs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group