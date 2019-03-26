Journalists Honored in SABEW's 24th Annual Best in Business Awards

The Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) announces the results of its 24th annual Best in Business competition, which recognizes outstanding business journalism of 2018.

Panels of judges selected 74 winners and 47 honorable mentions from 946 entries. Submissions came from 175 news organizations across all platforms representing the breadth of business journalism, from international, national and regional news outlets to specialized business publications.

View the complete list of honorees and read the judges’ comments and journalists who contributed to the honored work.

Highlights of the #SABEWBIB include:

The Financial Times, The Dallas Morning News, the Nashville Business Journal and American Banker earned general excellence honors.

Overall, The New York Times took home the most honors, including seven winners and two honorable mentions (one a collaborative effort with The Guardian/The Observer).

Bloomberg News and Bloomberg BNA had seven honors.

The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal and Fortune Magazine each had four top-place awards, in addition to honorable mentions.

In the student categories, top honors went to Andres Guerra Luz of Arizona State University’s Cronkite News Bureau; Ryan Haar of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, for a piece in the Triangle Business Journal; Hannah Denham of Washington and Lee University, for stories in the Tampa Bay Times; and a student team from Baruch College – City University of New York for work produced in Dollars & Sense.

Among smaller newsrooms, the Nashville Business Journal won three awards and one honorable mention, American Banker won three awards and InsideClimate News had two winners plus an honorable mention.

The contest reflected the growing trend of newsroom collaboration. Four collaborative projects won and two partnerships received honorable mentions, representing the combined work of 15 news organizations.

"The winners of this year's Best in Business contest are truly outstanding examples of business journalism, and SABEW is proud to recognize them," said Joanna Ossinger, chair of the Best in Business Awards contest and an editor at Bloomberg News. "I'd also like to thank all the judges for volunteering their time to make this possible."

The journalists will receive awards at a celebratory dinner at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix on May 17 at SABEW’s 56th annual conference. Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is hosting the conference at its Phoenix campus. Best in Business honorees are eligible to attend the conference at a discounted rate.

SABEW is the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and financial journalists. It launched the Best in Business competition in 1995 to recognize excellence in the industry. SABEW Canada’s BIB winners will be announced next month.

For more information on the contest, contact Aimée O’Grady at aogrady@sabew.org.

