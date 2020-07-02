Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Journey with a little beaver curious to discover how mother will show her love in new children's book

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

TORONTO, July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A picture book for children, “Itty-Bitty, I Love You” (published by Archway Publishing) by Debora Bosco tells the story of Itty-Bitty, a little beaver on a mission to understand the depth of her mother’s love. The story about the strong bond between mother and child is the first in her planned series.

 

Itty-Bitty questions and wonders how her mother would show love in times of sadness, and how far her mother will go to cheer her up. Mama beaver enthusiastically and affectionately demonstrates unwavering love in all of her responses. After Mama beaver lists the ways she would demonstrate her love through cheering her child up, finally, Itty-Bitty has a revelation about the mother’s love.

 

“I have a background in psychology and play therapy and I am very fond of the secure-attachment theories. I hope that parental-love, parent-child bonding, and building confidence in children are evident throughout the book. I am a child advocate, and am inspired to write about supporting children, their expressions, and their emotional health,” Bosco explains. “I want readers to have a heartwarming and fun experience as they follow this story of strong bonding and love.”

 

In addition to the Archway Publishing site linked above, “Itty-Bitty, I Love You” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Itty-bitty-Love-You-Debora-Bosco/dp/1480889792.

 

“Itty-Bitty, I Love You”

By Debora Bosco

Hardcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889798

Softcover | 8.5 x 11 in | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889804

E-Book | 24 pages | ISBN 9781480889781

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Debora Bosco is the author of the “Itty-Bitty” children book series. She is also the author of “Itty-Bitty, Be Who You Are,” the second book in the “Itty-Bitty” series. She has a background in literature, psychology, and education. She earned a Master of Arts in counseling psychology and received training in play therapy. Bosco is the mother of an itty-bitty child.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
888-242-5904
pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:50aDecision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to make an offer with regard to Meyer Burger Technology Ltd
TE
12:39aDORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
PU
12:35aFLATEX AG : record half-year and three-digit growth rates
EQ
12:32aAEON : Japan to shut or mothball 100 ageing coal-fired power plants - Yomiuri
RE
12:31aNapp Pharmaceuticals Announces European Commission Approval of Invokana® (canagliflozin) Label Update to Reflect Improved Renal Outcomes in Patients With Diabetic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes
BU
12:24aIndustry Leaders Collaborate to Develop Singapore's First End-To-End Decarbonisation Process to Mitigate Climate Change
PU
12:20aManganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp., Conducts Air Disinfectant Tests
NE
12:16aSERBA DINAMIK : bags 3 overseas contracts worth RM543.5m
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Isolation and distance drives innovation
2U.S. Commerce official resigns, viewed as moderating voice on China export issues
3CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Fuel demand shock threatens future of Australia's oil refineries
4MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Decision of the Swiss Takeover Board on the non-existence of the obligation to ma..
5DORMAKABA : DORMAKABA : signs agreement to divest its project installation business in Norway
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group