Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

JourneyTEAM Announced as 2019 Microsoft US Partner of the Year — Dynamics 365 for Business Central

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JourneyTEAM, a business and technology consulting firm, was recently recognized as one of Microsoft’s top US partners and awarded the 2019 MSUS Partner of the Year – Dynamics 365 for Business Central.

JourneyTEAM was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies. Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from thousands of partners across the United States.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners… especially in the category of Dynamics 365," shared Brian Tenney, COO of JourneyTEAM. "This award shows that we are headed in the right direction and recognizes all of the great work we are delivering to our clients.”

JourneyTEAM’s expanding activity in office productivity, document management, business intelligence, data management, cyber security, and Dynamics 365 for Business Central has been a significant area of achievement over the last year. They have had tremendous success helping organizations adopt these technologies and produce impactful outcomes.

David Willis, Corporate Vice President, US Partner Group at Microsoft, explained why JourneyTEAM received the award: “Their work to enable our mutual customers to achieve more shows their dedication to success and stands out as a model to other US Partners.”

Learn more about the 2019 MSUS Partner Award.

About JourneyTEAM:
JourneyTEAM (https://journeyteam.com), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner that serves the technology needs of public and private organizations, including many of the world’s best-known brands. JourneyTEAM’s expert level consultants dive deep into the dynamics of an organization and solve complex issues that improve a company’s sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, accounting, business intelligence, and security. The company provides consulting, migration, optimization, and implementation services specifically for Microsoft products. Founded in 1993, JourneyTEAM is privately held and makes technology work for you to fuel and drive your business. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact us today.

Media Contact:
Dave Bollard | 801.436.6636
dave.bollard@journeyteam.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecea22c3-e894-400c-8b4c-9586c39b310c

Primary Logo

JourneyTEAM | Microsoft US Partner of the Year

Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Business Central Partner of the Year

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:38pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Awarded Contract to Deliver Space-Based Broadband Communication Satellites to North Polar Region for Space Norway
PU
01:38pPAR TECHNOLOGY : Are Impossible Burgers and Beyond Burgers The Future of Fast Food?
PU
01:38pFIDELITY D&D BANCORP : Fourth of July
PU
01:37pAVON PRODUCTS : Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
PR
01:36pBAKER HUGHES : U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls to 788 in Latest Week
DJ
01:35pAsda boss sees possible stock market listing in two to three years
RE
01:35pDEUTSCHE BOERSE : EEX to launch clearing for Japanese power futures next year
RE
01:35pEATON VANCE NEXTSHARES TRUST II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pBOEING : Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes
DJ
01:34pWATERS CORPORATION : Q2 2019 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About