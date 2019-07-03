JourneyTEAM Announced as 2019 Microsoft US Partner of the Year — Dynamics 365 for Business Central

SALT LAKE CITY, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JourneyTEAM, a business and technology consulting firm, was recently recognized as one of Microsoft’s top US partners and awarded the 2019 MSUS Partner of the Year – Dynamics 365 for Business Central.



JourneyTEAM was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment, and exceptional use of advanced features in Microsoft technologies. Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from thousands of partners across the United States.

"It's an honor to be recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners… especially in the category of Dynamics 365," shared Brian Tenney, COO of JourneyTEAM. "This award shows that we are headed in the right direction and recognizes all of the great work we are delivering to our clients.”

JourneyTEAM’s expanding activity in office productivity, document management, business intelligence, data management, cyber security, and Dynamics 365 for Business Central has been a significant area of achievement over the last year. They have had tremendous success helping organizations adopt these technologies and produce impactful outcomes.

David Willis, Corporate Vice President, US Partner Group at Microsoft, explained why JourneyTEAM received the award: “Their work to enable our mutual customers to achieve more shows their dedication to success and stands out as a model to other US Partners.”

Learn more about the 2019 MSUS Partner Award .

About JourneyTEAM:

JourneyTEAM ( https://journeyteam.com ), headquartered in Draper, Utah, is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner that serves the technology needs of public and private organizations, including many of the world’s best-known brands. JourneyTEAM’s expert level consultants dive deep into the dynamics of an organization and solve complex issues that improve a company’s sales, marketing, productivity, collaboration, accounting, business intelligence, and security. The company provides consulting, migration, optimization, and implementation services specifically for Microsoft products. Founded in 1993, JourneyTEAM is privately held and makes technology work for you to fuel and drive your business. For more information or to schedule a demo, contact us today.

