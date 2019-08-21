Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Joway Health Industries Group Inc. Responds To Promotional Publications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 01:22am EDT

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 16, 2019, Joway Health Industries Group Inc. (the "Company") received an inquiry from the OTC Markets concerning the recent publication of three separate statements published on the websites of certain stock promoters, with a resultant rise in the price of the Company's common stock as traded on the OTCQB under the symbol GTVI.

Set forth below are certain of the questions posed by the OTC Markets and the Company's responses to such questions.

  1. Provide a summary of the Company's explanation for the increased trading activity beginning on or about August 15th.

    Company Response: We learned about the increased trading activity beginning on or about August 15th from your email. We immediately made inquiries of our president, CEO, CFO and other third party service providers, and we did not find out anyone responsible for the promotional activity. We have no idea about the reasons for the increased trading activity.
  2. State if the Company has engaged any third-party providers for investor relations services, public relations services, marketing, promotion or other related services since our last request dated July 8, 2019.

    Company Response: The Company has not.
  3. Describe steps the Company has taken since our last request to identify who is responsible for the promotional activity.

    Company Response:  We have made continued inquiries of our president, CEO, CFO and other third party service firms, but we have been unable to identify who is responsible for the promotional activity. Until now we did not receive any report about the suspicious person or the new promotional activity. 
  4. Describe how the Company plans to address the current promotional activity.

    Company Response: We will continue to make inquiries of our officers and third party service providers and advise them not to engage in any promotional activity.  As we are not responsible for the current activity, we do not know how to address it.
  5. Describe any and all procedures undertaken by the Company to mitigate future promotional activities.

    Company Response: As noted, we will continue to monitor our officers and third party service providers and advise them not to engage in any promotional activity and to inform the Company immediately if they become aware of any such activity.
  6. State if any regulatory bodies, including but not limited to the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA, have requested information from or contacted the Company since our last request.

    Company Response: We have not received any such request or had any such contact. 

In summary, the Company and its management have no knowledge of why these promotional statements were published, do not endorse such statements, and believe that certain of the statements contained in the promotional activity were inaccurate.

For further information contact:

Jessie Zhan, Financial Department
Joway Health Industries Group Inc.
Email:  zhangjh@jowaygroup.com
Tel:  +86 -22 -2253 3666

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joway-health-industries-group-inc-responds-to-promotional-publications-300904932.html

SOURCE Joway Health Industries Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:30aFERRATUM GROUP : solid revenue and EBIT performance in H1 2019
AQ
01:30aAAP IMPLANTATE : receives US-American clearance (FDA) for polyaxial LOQTEQ(R) VA calcaneus system; market launch planned for beginning of 2020
EQ
01:23aHOPSON DEVELOPMENT : INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019 (in PDF)
PU
01:22aJoway Health Industries Group Inc. Responds To Promotional Publications
PR
01:21aUNITED PLANTATIONS BERHAD : Fearing tobacco's fate, palm oil industry fights back
RE
01:19aEXCLUSIVE : Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests - sources
RE
01:18aBANK OF EAST ASIA : Announcement of 2019 Interim Results (21 st August, 2019)
PU
01:17aPANDORA : Trading in pandora a/s shares by board members, executives and associated persons
AQ
01:16aSIF : Vineyard Wind project delayed
AQ
01:15aEXCLUSIVE : Philips, under investigation in U.S. and Brazil, fired whistleblower who warned of graft
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group