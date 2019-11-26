Log in
Joyce Boutique : List of Directors and their Role and Function

11/26/2019

Joyce Boutique Group Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 647

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Joyce Boutique Group Limited are set out below:-

Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng (Chairman)

Mr. Antonio Chan*

Mr. Eric K. K. Lo*

Mr. T. Y. Ng*

Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui

(* Independent Non-executive Directors)

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board

Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Stephen T. H. Ng

C

Antonio Chan

C

M

M

Eric K. K. Lo

M

C

T. Y. Ng

M

M

Paul Y. C. Tsui

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019

Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 10:07:03 UTC
