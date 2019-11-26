Joyce Boutique : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Joyce Boutique Group Limited
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
Stock Code: 647
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Joyce Boutique Group Limited are set out below:-
Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng (Chairman)
Mr. Antonio Chan*
Mr. Eric K. K. Lo*
Mr. T. Y. Ng*
Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui
(* Independent Non-executive Directors)
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
|
Stephen T. H. Ng
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Antonio Chan
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Eric K. K. Lo
|
M
|
|
C
|
T. Y. Ng
|
M
|
M
|
|
Paul Y. C. Tsui
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 26 November 2019
