Joyce Boutique : List of Directors and their Role and Function

Joyce Boutique Group Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 647

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Joyce Boutique Group Limited are set out below:-

Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng (Chairman)

Mr. Antonio Chan*

Mr. Eric K. K. Lo*

Mr. T. Y. Ng*

Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui

(* Independent Non-executive Directors)

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Committee Committee Committee Director Stephen T. H. Ng C Antonio Chan C M M Eric K. K. Lo M C T. Y. Ng M M Paul Y. C. Tsui M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 26 November 2019