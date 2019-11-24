Joyce : Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park sets out to lead by example

To further promote sustainable development and accelerate opening-up to the outside world, the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park in Shaanxi province is aiming to build itself as a global demonstration zone for inland ports, trade and industries by relying on solid economic foundation and favorable policies, according to local officials.

Located in the northeastern part of Xi'an, the park, covering some 120 square kilometers, is surrounded by the Chanhe, Weihe, Bahe and Jinghe rivers. The area was once the trading and logistics center during the Han (206 BC-220 AD) and Tang (618-907) dynasties.

Since its establishment in 2008, the park has always adhered to the mission of 'opening up the ports' in China's inland areas and witnessed a robust growth for economic development.

The park's GDP in recent years has achieved an average annual growth rate of more than 30 percent. In 2018, the fiscal revenue of the park reached 830 million yuan ($118 million), 41.5 times that of 2008. The fixed assets investment totaled 22.98 billion yuan, 58.48 times that of 2008.

Sun Yimin, director of the administrative committee of the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park, said they will make great efforts to build the park into the largest international hub under the Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2013, the park launched the China-Europe Chang'an freight train routes, serving as an efficient and high-quality development model for international logistics trade in China. The routes cover 10 lines from Xi'an to Central Asia and Europe. From January to October this year, the Chang'an freight train routes traveled more than 1,700 times.

'We will continue to improve the efficiency of Chang'an freight trains by enhancing industrial integration, cooperating with State-owned enterprises and boosting innovation,' said Su Guofeng, deputy director of the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park.

He added that it is necessary to enhance strategic cooperation with enterprises such as COSCO Shipping Group and China Merchants Logistics Group, consolidate the supply base and deepen relations with neighboring cities in Shaanxi.

Nowadays, the supply from 29 provinces in the country is distributed in Xi'an inland port. More than 70 percent of the inbound and outbound goods are assembled in Xi'an to Europe and Central Asia.

Industrial development

The park has formed industrial clusters of trade, logistics, e-commerce, finance, port-based industries, sports and health industries.

In the past three years, the e-commerce transaction volume of the park has exceeded 300 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 80 percent of online retail sales in Xi'an, which accounts for 56 percent of such sales in Shaanxi.

The park is home to many renowned logistics enterprises including China Merchants Group, American Anbo and e-commerce giants such as Alibaba, JD, Netease, Honey Bud Baby, Suning and Gome. The number of e-commerce companies has amounted to some 1,700 with over 20,000 employees.

In 2018, 49 technology-based processing and manufacturing enterprises settled in the park, creating 5,000 jobs and achieving an annual output value of about 50 billion yuan.

The park also is intended to promote industrial agglomeration and trade development. One example is the establishment of the Shaanxi Processing Trade Industry Transfer Center on May 28.

To date, 18 processing trade and cross-border e-commerce projects have been settled there with a total investment of some 2 billion yuan and an annual output value of 10 billion yuan.

The industrial chain of electronic processing trade in Shaanxi has laid a vital foundation for the function of the park's export-oriented economy.

Green concept

The Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park has set high-level standards for urban development and completed the planning of the 14.6-square-kilometer surrounding area around the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center.

Adhering to a people-oriented concept, the center plays a key role in helping build Xi'an as an international metropolis for sports, tourism and a high-quality life.

The center will build public cultural and sports, high-end commercial, leisure and entertainment facilities as well as park plazas with international standards. It is striving to create a slow and continuous greenway system by constructing a 15-minute circular leisure area with a good living environment.

Miao Ji, deputy director of the Xi'an International Trade and Logistics Park, said, 'The Xi'an Olympic Sports Center is a landmark project for Xi'an's efforts in boosting overall development under the Belt and Road Initiative. It is also key to expanding its influence for holding sports events.'