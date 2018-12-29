Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Judge Dread and The Gloved One Meet the Queens of Soul and The Caribbean in Ultra Tainment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 02:01pm CET

West Palm Beach, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – December 27, 2018 – January is Superstar Month in Ultra Tainment with the launch of riveting documentaries about music’s all-time greats Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Rihanna. Also featuring the inside story of British-Irish boy band One Direction and its rise from obscurity to global prominence under the tutelage of Simon Cowell (nickname Judge Dread). With these launches, the channel sustains its position as the premium HD Spanish network featuring top notch pop culture entertainment from the US and Latin America.

0_medium_MichaelJacksonElViaje_HD_S_MMJEVI1_Master.00_01_49_20.Still017.jpg
This exciting roster of programming can be viewed every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST and blasts off January 5 with Michael Jackson: El Viaje (Michael Jackson: The Journey). This intimate documentary follows The Gloved One’s modest childhood beginnings, his rise to international superstardom and shocking insights and confessions about the late enigmatic performer.


1_medium_WhitneyHoustonLavozeterna_HD_S_MWHLVE1_Master.01_03_56_26.Still053.jpg
January 19 features Whitney Houston: La Voz Eterna (Whitney Houston: The Eternal Voice), a mesmerizing portrait of the life, career and untimely death of the amazing lady many referred to as The Prom Queen of Soul.


2_medium_olympusatlogo.png


 

This exciting roster of programming can be viewed every Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST and blasts off January 5 with Michael Jackson: El Viaje (Michael Jackson: The Journey). This intimate documentary follows The Gloved One’s modest childhood beginnings, his rise to international superstardom and shocking insights and confessions about the late enigmatic performer. January 12 debuts One Direction: El Camino a la Cima (One Direction: All the Way to The Top), the story of how the pop group survived Simon Cowell’s X-Factor wrath and went on to sell millions of albums and become what some say is this generation’s answer to The Beatles.

 

January 19 features Whitney Houston: La Voz Eterna (Whitney Houston: The Eternal Voice), a mesmerizing portrait of the life, career and untimely death of the amazing lady many referred to as The Prom Queen of Soul. The month ends with a bang on the 26th with Rihanna: Sin Arrepentimientos (Rihanna: No Regrets). The documentary takes viewers into the life of the pop icon, from her early years in St. Michael Barbados to her explosive surge to global fame and recognition, making her the first artist from Barbados to have ever won a Grammy Award.

 

Ultra Tainment is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and is available on Claro, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™. For more information on Ultra Tainment’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultratainmenttv.com and vemox.com.

 

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

Attachments 

Jesus Piñango
Olympusat
5612495228
jesus@olympusat.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo hits brace in Juventus' 2-1 win
AQ
04:01pPPDF DEADLINE NOTICE : Rosen Law Reminds PPDAI Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Federal Case – PPDF
GL
03:58pTESLA : appoints two directors as part of US fraud settlement
AQ
03:38pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo scores twice as VAR helps Juventus to 2-1 win
AQ
03:05pNANOGATE SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02:39pINDIA CEMENTS : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami releases coffee table book on India Cements and N Srinivasan
AQ
02:30pKCB : Tusker deepens KCB's woes with early kick off thrashing
AQ
02:13pXIAOMI : New Year will bring Good News for Samsung, Xiaomi can get a crick in 2019
AQ
02:13pYEAR ENDER 2018 : Xiaomi launched these 5 best smartphones this year, here is the complete list
AQ
02:13pYEAR ENDER 2018 : These are the most expensive smartphones launched in 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : THE LAST 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel
2PINDUODUO INC : YEAR-ENDER: Chinese mainland companies listed in the US
3HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : HONDA MOTOR : 3 killed in wrong-way California freeway crash
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Onyekuru Eyes Nigeria's AFCON 2019 Squad
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China restarts video game approvals after months-long freeze

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.