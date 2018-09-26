Judge Learning Solutions Wins Two Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in Learning in 2018

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, is pleased to announce that its Learning division has again been recognized for its exceptional training development, this year earning two prestigious Brandon Hall Excellence Awards.



Judge Learning Solutions has been awarded a bronze award in the category of Best Advance in Compliance Training for a road safety program they developed for a global pharmaceutical company. The program included 12 instructor-led microlearning sessions that focused on improving employee safety on the road, whether as a pedestrian or driver. The lessons included both formal training materials and supporting materials, such as posters and handouts. Early metrics indicated that the program has already reduced crashes in one region by 20%.

Judge also earned a bronze award in the category of Best Results of a Learning Program for a safety culture program they created for a leading foodservice distributor. Using a combination of training, on-the-job support tools, and change management initiatives, the program resulted in significant savings for the client in 2017, including:

26% reduction in Lost Time Days

19% reduction in Lost Time Incidents

6% reduction in Total Workers’ Compensation Claims

6% reduction in Total Incurred Costs, totaling nearly $800,000

Brandon Hall Group Award entries are evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall’s Senior Analysts & Executive Leadership. About 20% of the entries in each category are given awards based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

“We are honored to receive this Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award,” said Peter Pedone, President, Judge Learning Solutions. “This award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire Custom Learning Solutions staff. Our team is constantly delivering innovative, custom learning solutions, and to see their hard work recognized with this prestigious award is very gratifying.”

This year’s win marks Judge Learning Solutions’ sixth Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award. Previous wins include bronze awards for Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development (2017), Best Certification Program (2015), Best in Leadership (2013), and a silver award for Best in Competencies and Skill Development (2013).

Judge Learning Solutions is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia at 151 South Warner Road, Suite 100 Wayne, PA 19087. They can be reached at 1-800-650-0035 or by visiting www.judge.com.

About The Judge Group:

The Judge Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent, technology, and learning solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 35 offices in the United States, Canada, India, and China. The Judge Group serves more than 40 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 7,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.

About Brandon Hall Group:



Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and Workforce Management.



With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results (www.brandonhall.com).

Press Contact for The Judge Group:

Ryan Miller

Marketing Manager

(610) 667-7700

rmiller@judge.com