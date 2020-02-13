Judge halts Pentagon deal with Microsoft

Did a personal vendetta between the President of the United States and the world?s richest man stop Amazon from winning a major Pentagon contract?

A U.S. judge signaled, Thursday, she needs more time to decide.

The judge granted Amazon?s request to temporarily halt the Pentagon from moving forward with a multi-billion dollar computing deal with Amazon rival, Microsoft.

That?s after Amazon filed a lawsuit - claiming it lost the massive contract due to improper pressure from President Trump? who has repeatedly criticized the company AND founder Jeff Bezos? who also owns the Washington Post.

(SOUNDBITE) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING:

"Amazon Washington Post just put out a fake article. (flash) The fake news, right. The fake news."

Thursday?s ruling is a win for Amazon? although it does not indicate whether the company will ultimately get the court to reverse the Pentagon?s decision.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper previously denied there was bias in the decision-making.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it was seeking to depose Trump and Esper in its lawsuit.

The cloud computing deal was set to begin on Friday.

Microsoft said in a statement it was disappointed by the delay, but said it had confidence the Defense Department?s had made its choice fairly.