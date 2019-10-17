Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Judge summons drug company CEOs to court to discuss opioid settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT
The company logo for Johnson & Johnson is displayed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - The chief executives of the three largest U.S. drug distributors and a drugmaker have been summoned to appear before a federal judge to discuss a proposal to resolve thousands of lawsuits alleging they fueled the U.S. opioid crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The order by U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, Ohio, came as distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Israel-based drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd moved to reach a deal ahead of a trial before him that begins on Monday.

Those companies, along with Johnson & Johnson, have been negotiating a settlement they value at roughly $50 billion that would allow them to resolve 2,600 lawsuits nationally by largely states and localities, people familiar with the matter said.

All of those companies except J&J are set to be defendants in the trial before Polster, who oversees the bulk of the litigation. Polster has pushed for a deal that could "do something meaningful to abate this crisis."

The companies have been discussing the settlement with four state attorneys general whose cases are not before Polster, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Lawyers for the local governments say they have not decided whether to back it.

Under the proposal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Cardinal Health would pay $18 billion over 18 years and J&J would pay $4 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Teva has offered to give away medications it values at $15 billion as part of an overall deal it values at roughly $28 million under which it would also provide distribution services, the people said.

Spokespeople for Cardinal CEO Michael Kaufmann and AmerisourceBergen CEO Steven Collis declined to say if they would be in Cleveland on Friday. Representatives Teva CEO Kare Schultz and McKesson CEO Brian Tyler did not respond questions of whether they would be in court.

Opioids were responsible for roughly 400,000 overdose deaths in the United States from 1999 to 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The lawsuits accuse drug manufacturers of deceptively marketing opioids in ways that downplayed their risks, and drug distributors of failing to detect and halt suspicious orders. They deny wrongdoing.

The cases prompted OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP to file for bankruptcy protection in September after reaching a tentative deal it says is worth at least $10 billion to resolve the cases.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 19.59% 4.965 Delayed Quote.-43.01%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -2.82% 2515 Delayed Quote.-59.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Earnings, Brexit Deal
DJ
11:51aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : pushes back return of 737 Max 8, again
AQ
11:51aFolk Dancers from ‘Heaven' Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
GL
11:51aIn a Year of Widespread Market Consolidation, Flashtalking Continues to Drive Worldwide Momentum as Top Independent Primary Ad Server
GL
11:50aKIADIS PHARMA N : provides regulatory update on ATIR101   
AQ
11:50aFINANCIÈRE DE L'ODET : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
11:49aSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned As A Niche Player In Gartner's Magic Quadrant For Insight Engines For Its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aEPAM : Positioned as a Niche Player in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines for its InfoNgen® Solution
PU
11:49aBLUE SOLUTIONS : revenue for the third quarter 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5DAX : Sterling jumps, stocks rally on Brexit deal agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group