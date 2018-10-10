Log in
Judicate West Adds Mediator Kelly A. Knight in Southern California

10/10/2018 | 05:55pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes mediator Kelly A. Knight to its exclusive roster of neutrals.

“Heralded for his personality and demeanor, Kelly possesses the strong blend of skill, talent and passion that clients look for in a mediator. He is a quick-study and has the tenacity to tackle and resolve even the toughest matters,” said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. “We are excited to work with Kelly, and he will be a great resource for Judicate West clients statewide.”

For more than a decade, Knight litigated cases involving employment law, including class actions, discrimination, harassment, wage-and-hour, and Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) claims; all types of personal injury; and business/contractual matters. He also gained valuable insights handling insurance claims as an adjuster for a national carrier.

As a mediator, Knight has handled matters for the Los Angeles Superior Court’s Personal Injury CRASH settlement program, as well as in private practice. He also serves on the mediation panel for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Knight received his J.D. from the University of Southern California Gould School of Law and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He received formal mediation training from Pepperdine University School of Law, Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution. Knight is an active member of the Korean American Bar Association (Board of Governors 2006-2014) and the Japanese American Bar Association.

About Judicate West
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced staff who is dedicated to being the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Contact:
Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli
Blattel Communications
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527
traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
