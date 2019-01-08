Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juguetón, the World's Largest Toy Drive, Once Again Surpasses Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 01:12pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V., one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, announced today that thanks to audience support, the Juguetón toy drive collected 17,493,824 toys that were distributed as of Sunday, Jan. 6 throughout Mexico to children who anticipated the arrival of the Three Kings.

"This work is from Mexico to Mexico," commented Jorge Garralda, TV Azteca’s Director of Azteca Social and Corporate Culture, as the final figure of toys collected was announced in the company of British Ambassador to Mexico Corin Robertson, Grupo Salinas executives, on-screen talent, and representatives of other participating companies.  

The event was hosted by Adal Ramones and Claudia Mollinedo, and featured participation by Chief Content and Distribution Officer Alberto Ciurana, who on behalf of TV Azteca CEO Benjamín Salinas Sada gave thanks for the unconditional support of TV Azteca viewers, who year after year contribute to the success of the Juguetón campaign. Ciurana also congratulated Jorge Garralda and his team for generating millions of smiles.

The event included a live concert that was simultaneously broadcast on the Azteca Uno and a+ networks, featuring performances by Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa, Nadia, Tatiana, La Sonora Dinamita, Cepillín, Roger González and Charlie & Joss, Bebeshita, Danny Frank, Marelyn Odessa, Karen Möon, Masha and The Bear, and My Little Pony.

The Juguetón has delivered more than 220 million smiles in 23 years, positioning itself as the largest toy collection campaign worldwide, confirming the commitment of Grupo Salinas with Mexico’s children, who are the foundation of a better future.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico:  Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+ through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country.  The company also manages TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several of Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe, +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553, lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

Daniel McCosh, +52 (55) 1720-0059, dmccosh@gruposalinas.com

tvaztecalogo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:36pLAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:35pMILLENNIAL ESPORTS : Receives Cease Trade Order Due to Delay in Filing Annual Financial Results
AQ
01:35pTRANSATEL : to Exhibit at CES 2019
BU
01:34pPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Clarification on Revision of the Transfer of Rights Agreement
PU
01:34pPRESS RELEASE : SBIF Resolution
PU
01:31pFIRST IN NATION : “Skip the Slip” Bill Introduced in California Assembly to Tackle Major Impacts of Paper Receipts
BU
01:31pYRC Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In YRC Worldwide, Inc. To Contact The Firm
BU
01:30pNEUROMETRIX : Quell Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
AQ
01:29pProspect of U.S. profit drop rises for investors
RE
01:29pPRABHAT DAIRY : enters animal nutrition area, ropes in Danish co
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS' : Profit Outlook Tumbles -- Update
2WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Contr..
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW says sold 2.49 million BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles in 2018
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : EU moves closer to tightening rules on London-based invest..
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Venezuela's PDVSA in oil deal with firm part-owned by Florida Republican

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.