Juice It Up! Joins Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino in the Fight to End Hunger

IRVINE, Calif., March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, has announced its corporate partnership with leading hunger-relief organization, Feeding America Riverside|San Bernardino (FARSB) to help protect those in the communities it serves from going hungry. Juice It Up!’s aptly dubbed “Feed It Up!” campaign will reward guests for donating to the cause. The Inland Empire food bank alone feeds over 400,000 people and distributes over 2 million pounds of food per month.



Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, has announced its corporate partnership with leading hunger-relief organization, Feeding America Riverside|San Bernardino (FARSB) to help protect those in the communities it serves from going hungry. Juice It Up!’s aptly dubbed “Feed It Up!” campaign will reward guests for donating to the cause. The Inland Empire food bank alone feeds over 400,000 people and distributes over 2 million pounds of food per month.





With food collection boxes at each of Juice It Up!’s 45 Inland Empire locations through December 31, 2019, the company will reward guests who donate five canned items with a $2 coupon to use on any Juice It Up! menu item. The company is hoping this incentive will encourage area residents to support those less fortunate in their own communities and join Juice It Up! in the fight to end hunger. The FARSB program will eventually be rolled out to all Juice It Up! locations nationwide.

“We are proud of our amazing franchisees who jumped at the opportunity to support their communities and further FARSB’s indispensable work in the Inland Empire,” said Milena Rimassa, Juice It Up!’s Director of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to exercise our company’s core values of corporate citizenship and service and are committed to making a positive impact in the areas we serve.”

Juice It Up! kicked off the partnership at FARSB’s 4th annual Ladles of Love luncheon in Riverside. As a proud sponsor of the event and to celebrate their alliance with FARSB, Juice It Up! served their popular Strawberry Wave smoothie to the more than 200 people in attendance.

“It is because of generous partners like Juice It Up! who take on our mission with a sense of ownership, that we are able to provide hunger-relief services and emergency food assistance to those who need it most,” said Lori Butler, Philanthropy Director for FARSB. “We feel fortunate to align with Juice It Up! and look forward to working together in achieving our mutual goal to alleviate hunger in the Inland Empire.”

Contact:

Chelsea McKinney

Powerhouse Communications

O: (949) 261-2216

Chelsea@powerhousecomm.com

Photo: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aebd6f4-d073-4a5b-ab4e-7da97ade675d

Video: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22ab7b98-2713-4e76-9cad-163836747f47