Juicy Stakes Announces an Extension to Get Behind

Popular online casino to continue Sunday Sundowner Special until further notice

Just when you thought it was all over, Juicy Stakes Casino have delivered an awesome extension to their $10K Sunday Sundowner Special.

The Texas Hold’em Sunday spectacular is staying put for the foreseeable future, with that new and increased cash prize of $10,000 guaranteed. Every. Single. Week.

If you’re not part of the Juicy family yet, now’s the perfect time. Not only is this tournament the king of Texas Hold’em, but they’ve got the perfect deal to get you started. Make a minimum deposit of $25 and get an ace 25 Free Spins on featured slots.

So get your Poker face on, sit back and enjoy all that Juicy Stakes have to offer in the build-up to Sunday’s special showdown.

Here’s the schedule... check it out.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY

Step 1 - $1 Turbo Rebuy & Add-on

Starting times: 2:00pm / 4:00pm / 6:00pm (all times in EST)

Three seats guaranteed to Step 2

Step 2 - $12 Turbo Re-entry

Starting time: 8:00pm EST

Two seats guaranteed to Sunday

SATURDAY

$7 Turbo R&A

Starting time: 10:00pm EST

Two seats guaranteed

SUNDAY

11:30am EST

$2 Turbo R&A with one seat guaranteed

12:00pm EST

$5 Turbo R&A with two seats guaranteed

1:00pm EST

$3 Turbo R&A with two seats guaranteed

1:15pm EST

$12 Turbo R&A with three or four seats guaranteed

THE SUNDAY SUNDOWNER $10K GUARANTEED

Starting time: 4:15pm EST

Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10

Starting stack: 10k

Blind levels: 15 mins

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to be extending our Sunday Sundowner and long may it continue.

“A fun-filled schedule gives our players the chance to test themselves against each other, and the final tournament is a great way to round off the week. And $10K in cash will leave our winners feeling flush!”

