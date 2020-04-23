Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juicy Stakes Announces an Extension to Get Behind

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Popular online casino to continue Sunday Sundowner Special until further notice

Just when you thought it was all over, Juicy Stakes Casino have delivered an awesome extension to their $10K Sunday Sundowner Special.

The Texas Hold’em Sunday spectacular is staying put for the foreseeable future, with that new and increased cash prize of $10,000 guaranteed. Every. Single. Week.

If you’re not part of the Juicy family yet, now’s the perfect time. Not only is this tournament the king of Texas Hold’em, but they’ve got the perfect deal to get you started. Make a minimum deposit of $25 and get an ace 25 Free Spins on featured slots.

So get your Poker face on, sit back and enjoy all that Juicy Stakes have to offer in the build-up to Sunday’s special showdown.

Here’s the schedule... check it out.

THURSDAY – SATURDAY 
Step 1 - $1 Turbo Rebuy & Add-on 
Starting times: 2:00pm / 4:00pm / 6:00pm (all times in EST) 
Three seats guaranteed to Step 2

Step 2 - $12 Turbo Re-entry 
Starting time: 8:00pm EST 
Two seats guaranteed to Sunday

SATURDAY 
$7 Turbo R&A 
Starting time: 10:00pm EST 
Two seats guaranteed

SUNDAY 
11:30am EST 
$2 Turbo R&A with one seat guaranteed

12:00pm EST 
$5 Turbo R&A with two seats guaranteed

1:00pm EST 
$3 Turbo R&A with two seats guaranteed

1:15pm EST 
$12 Turbo R&A with three or four seats guaranteed

THE SUNDAY SUNDOWNER $10K GUARANTEED 
Starting time: 4:15pm EST 
Buy-in + fee: $100 + $10 
Starting stack: 10k 
Blind levels: 15 mins

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We’re thrilled to be extending our Sunday Sundowner and long may it continue.

“A fun-filled schedule gives our players the chance to test themselves against each other, and the final tournament is a great way to round off the week. And $10K in cash will leave our winners feeling flush!”

ENDS

Editor’s notes:

About Juicy Stakes Casino:

Juicy Stakes offers online poker and online casino games to players all over the world. Known for its generous player rewards program, the online poker room is one of the most popular sites on the Horizon Poker Network and the online casino features games from WorldMatch, Betsoft and Lucktap.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pCROSSFIRST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pTRULIEVE CANNABIS : Launches New Product Concentrate TruWax
AQ
04:14pTrulieve Launches New Product Concentrate TruWax
PR
04:13pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global Advocacy and Communications Effort Launched to Drive Action Against COVID-19 and Stop Future Pandemics
PU
04:12pIDEX : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pZWIE : Notice of Annual General Meeting - UPDATED WITH PROPOSED DECISIONS
AQ
04:11pEHEALTH, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04:11pWASTE CONNECTIONS : Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
04:11pCorporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
PR
04:11pClarivate Announces Updates to Logistics of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
4VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Responds to Deutsche Wohnen Talk Saying It Always Monitors Opportunities
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Three Months of 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group