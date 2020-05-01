Juicy Stakes Goes in Hard With Soft Series 2020

Popular online casino marks May with a brand new poker tournament

May day, May day! A new month means new tournaments, with Juicy Stakes Casino announcing their brand new Soft Poker Series 2020.

Launching on May 4 and running through until May 10, the Texas Hold’em contest consists of 20 events and offers a prodigious prize pool of $25750, culminating in a $5000 Final.

One of the big attractions of the Soft Series is that it suits just about anyone. With a variety of buy-ins, it doesn’t really matter whether you’re a dab hand or new to the fold ­– and two $300 Freerolls will kick off the tournament before things get… Juicy.

Every event winner will get to show off with a Soft Series Champion hoodie, while booking themselves a seat in Sunday’s Soft Series Event 20 Champions Tournament where that fantastic £5000 prize is up for grabs.

So, how does it work? Following the two Freeroll games on May 4, there’ll be multiple events every single day with buy-ins ranging from $1 up to $25. The penultimate qualifier will take place on Sunday May 10 at 1:05pm EST, two hours before the ultimate showdown.

Soft Series Event 20 – Champions Tournament

$5000 guaranteed

Texas Hold’em NL

Buy-in + fee: $50 + $5 / 1 re-buy

Sunday May 10

Starting time: 3:05pm EST

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: “We wanted to kick May off in style, and what better way than with the launch of the Soft Series 2020 Texas Hold’em tournament.

“It’s competitive, fun and it’s suitable for everyone – whether you view yourself as a poker pro or just enjoy the occasional game. We wish all players luck in their bid for the crown… and the cash!”

