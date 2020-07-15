Log in
Jul. 16, 2020 - 3 PM to 6 PM PT Multiple Locations TV Animation Wages & Working Conditions Meeting Read More

07/15/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Jul. 15, 2020 - 3 PM to Jul. 16, 2020 - 6 PM PT

SAG-AFTRA is inviting all members who work the TV Animation Contracts to the upcoming Wages & Working (W&W) Conditions Committee meetings.

The TV Animation Contracts expired on June 30, 2020 with an extension to July 30, 2020. Join your fellow members to discuss issues you'd like to see addressed in the upcoming negotiations with the AMPTP. Your participation is vital!

When:
3-6 p.m. PT/5-8 p.m. CT/6-9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 15, 2020
3-6 p.m. PT/5-8 p.m. CT/6-9 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 16, 2020

RSVP: Reservations are required. Please complete form below to RSVP. Please note that you must be logged in to RSVP.
Seeing this on your app? Please click here to log into the website and RSVP.

You will receive a link to a DocuSign version of the Confidentiality and Conflict of Interest forms. Once those are completed and submitted, you will receive a Zoom link to connect to the W&W Committee Meetings.

Attention members who are actively producing: SAG-AFTRA members who are actively producing cannot attend the W&W Committee Meetings due to conflict of interest.

If you cannot attend a W&W Committee Meeting, please make sure your voice is heard. You may submit proposal recommendations by email at TVAnimation2020@sagaftra.org. Recommendations must be received by Friday, July 17, 2020.

W&W Committee meetings are open to all paid-up members in good standing (paid thru April 30, 2020 or October 31, 2020) - no guests are allowed. Parents/guardians of performers under 18 years old are welcome.

Disclaimer

SAG-AFTRA published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 07:10:03 UTC
