Jules Scruggs Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Vice President

Hire strengthens Sanctuary’s platform for investment banking, fixed-income sales

Jules Scruggs, a decades-long insider of the institutional fixed-income investment space across the oil and gas sector, will join global firm Sanctuary Wealth as Vice President.

With a professional background deeply rooted in Texas, Scruggs will enable Sanctuary to diversify and further expand its presence and influence in the Southwestern United States.

“Jules has worked and lived in Austin for almost 20 years, carving out a niche that will bring great value to Sanctuary,” said Sanctuary Wealth Senior Managing Director Robert Walter. “We look forward to adding his expertise to our ever-growing network of representatives.”

Most recently, Scruggs served as a Senior Vice President of World Equity Group, where he worked primarily in the fixed income oil and gas sector. Leveraging his investment banking experience, he has in recent years become highly involved in the craft liquor and distillery industry, working closely with successful local producers such as Tequila 512 and Still Austin. Scruggs also previously worked in a fixed income investment capacity as a Partner and Senior Vice President of Westlake Securities, also founded in Austin.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to leverage my years of experience within the Sanctuary family,” Scruggs said. “I have the utmost respect for its leadership and am really looking forward to working alongside everyone on the team to make an impact on the lives of independent FAs and the clients they serve.”

Scruggs will be based out of Austin.

