Jules Scruggs Joins Sanctuary Wealth as Vice President

Jules Scruggs, a decades-long insider of the institutional fixed-income
investment space across the oil and gas sector, will join global firm
Sanctuary Wealth as Vice President.
With a professional background deeply rooted in Texas, Scruggs will
enable Sanctuary to diversify and further expand its presence and
influence in the Southwestern United States.
“Jules has worked and lived in Austin for almost 20 years, carving out a
niche that will bring great value to Sanctuary,” said Sanctuary Wealth
Senior Managing Director Robert Walter. “We look forward to adding his
expertise to our ever-growing network of representatives.”
Most recently, Scruggs served as a Senior Vice President of World Equity
Group, where he worked primarily in the fixed income oil and gas sector.
Leveraging his investment banking experience, he has in recent years
become highly involved in the craft liquor and distillery industry,
working closely with successful local producers such as Tequila 512 and
Still Austin. Scruggs also previously worked in a fixed income
investment capacity as a Partner and Senior Vice President of Westlake
Securities, also founded in Austin.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to leverage my years of
experience within the Sanctuary family,” Scruggs said. “I have the
utmost respect for its leadership and am really looking forward to
working alongside everyone on the team to make an impact on the lives of
independent FAs and the clients they serve.”
Scruggs will be based out of Austin.
