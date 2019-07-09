Julie A. Erhardt, Deputy Chief Accountant, to Leave the SEC

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission announced today that Julie A. Erhardt, Deputy Chief Accountant (Technology and Innovation) in the Office of the Chief Accountant (OCA), plans to leave the agency in July after more than 14 years of noteworthy service.

Ms. Erhardt has served as a Deputy Chief Accountant most recently focused on innovations in financial reporting and previously on international accounting and auditing matters in OCA, which provides expertise to the Commission, market participants and investors on accounting and auditing matters. OCA’s work serves to advance the quality of financial reporting in the capital markets, both in the U.S. and internationally. Ms. Erhardt also served as the Commission’s Acting Chief Risk Officer, responsible for coordinating the SEC’s efforts to address key risks across the SEC’s divisions and offices.

“Julie’s expertise and commitment to our mission were made particularly evident to me when she agreed to serve as the Commission’s first Acting Chief Risk Officer, setting a course for our efforts to identify, monitor, and mitigate risks,” said Chairman Jay Clayton. “The SEC has been benefitted by her work in each of the roles she has taken on during her 14 years of service. On behalf of the entire agency, I thank her for her years of dedication to investors and our markets.”

“Julie has been a dedicated public servant whose expertise on global accounting and auditing matters, together with her intelligent and collaborative style, have left an indelible mark on the SEC, OCA, and the entire financial reporting structure,” said SEC Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia. “Her contributions have been instrumental in improving financial reporting both domestically and internationally on accounting and auditing issues for the benefit of investors.”

“There are no limits to the benefits to the common good that can be achieved by working in roles that are of service to others,” said Ms. Erhardt. “I am grateful to the SEC for such an opportunity to serve our investors in the public capital markets, both in the U.S. and overseas.”

During her tenure at the SEC, Ms. Erhardt worked diligently to advance high-quality international accounting, auditing and disclosure standards through policy-making, interpretative, consultative, and outreach activities, and also took on responsibility for assessing and advising on risk both in financial reporting and internal to the agency. Among other accomplishments, Ms. Erhardt:

emphasized the importance of high quality international accounting standards, including the use of IFRS in SEC filings made by foreign private issuers;

advanced the regulatory cooperation and high quality practices on international accounting, auditing, and disclosure matters by serving with distinction as the Chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions’ (IOSCO) committee of national securities regulators that focuses on such issues;

emphasized the importance of risk management by leading OCA’s efforts on how current innovations in business may affect financial reporting;

and helped to strengthen and coordinate the SEC’s continued efforts to identify, monitor, and mitigate key risks facing the Commission by serving as the agency’s first Acting Chief Risk Officer.

Ms. Erhardt also received the Commission’s International Award, in recognition of her demonstrated dedication, professional competence, and ingenuity in fulfilling the SEC’s mission through her work to advance international regulatory cooperation and promote the sharing of best practices among market regulators.

Ms. Erhardt received a M.A. from the University of Notre Dame, a M.S. in Management from Stanford University, and a B.A. (High Honor) from Michigan State University (College of Business).

