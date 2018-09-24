Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Julie Kreinbring joins Zeal Credit Union as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 10:11pm CEST

Zeal Credit Union recently welcomed Julie Kreinbring to the position of executive vice president and chief strategy officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005965/en/

Julie Kreinbring, Zeal Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Busi ...

Julie Kreinbring, Zeal Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Kreinbring brings more than 25 years of industry experience, having held senior leadership positions with other credit unions as interim CEO, executive vice president/chief operations officer, and chief financial officer.

“We are delighted that Julie has joined our executive team,” said Anthony Carnarvon, CEO of Zeal Credit Union. “She is a familiar face to many. We are fortunate to have someone of Julie’s caliber and experience to lead and successfully implement our strategies through innovation and technology. In addition to her new role, Julie will be responsible for designing and developing a new Merger and Acquisition division to help achieve our strategy of growth and expansion.”

In reporting to Carnarvon, Kreinbring said, “I am very honored and excited to be back at Zeal Credit Union. I feel the genuine sense of camaraderie, and it’s great to be part of an organization that delivers high quality services and innovative solutions to our communities.”

In addition to Kreinbring’s extensive credit union background, she is currently chair of Member Student Lending (CUSO). She has served as director of St. Vincent DePaul, advisory director for the University of Detroit Mercy Career Center, and a former director of the Downriver Chapter of Credit Unions.

A resident of the metro Detroit area, Kreinbring holds a Master’s degree in Management Information Systems from Central Michigan University, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Davenport University. She also holds GIAC certification in Information Security, CUES Innovation Expert certificate from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Mergers & Acquisition certification from Pritchett, LP.

When not working or volunteering, Kreinbring shared that she enjoys travel, reading, and working out, including tackling obstacle courses.

Zeal Credit Union is a full-service, non-profit financial institution with more than 61,000 members, assets exceeding $588 million and 13 full-service branch offices in metro Detroit. Members also have access to more than 5,000 shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Member deposits are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information about Zeal Credit Union, visit the credit union website www.ZealCreditUnion.org or call 800-321-8570.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:57pPINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:56pFOMENTO ECONOMICO MEXICANO DE CV : FEMSA's Socofar to Buy Drugstore Chain GPF
DJ
10:56pKey Energy Services, Inc. Proposes Combination with Basic Energy Services, Inc. in an All-Stock Transaction
GL
10:55pCONCHO RESOURCES : Comcast and Michael Kors skid; Barrick Gold and Concho rise
AQ
10:55pATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
10:54pBARINGS BDC, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54pCONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : What’s Next for the Water-Energy Nexus?
PU
10:54pTEEKAY LNG PARTNERS L P : September 24, 2018 Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units
PU
10:53pKITE REALTY GROUP TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets fall on trade war pessimism; oil rallies
2SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas discovery
3NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : NEWMONT MINING : Canada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold for $6.5 billion in all-st..
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : MICHAEL KORS SET TO SNAP UP ITALY'S VERSACE: sources
5Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.