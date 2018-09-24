Julie Kreinbring joins Zeal Credit Union as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer

Zeal Credit Union recently welcomed Julie Kreinbring to the position of
executive vice president and chief strategy officer.
Julie Kreinbring, Zeal Credit Union Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Kreinbring brings more than 25 years of industry experience, having held
senior leadership positions with other credit unions as interim CEO,
executive vice president/chief operations officer, and chief financial
officer.
“We are delighted that Julie has joined our executive team,” said
Anthony Carnarvon, CEO of Zeal Credit Union. “She is a familiar face to
many. We are fortunate to have someone of Julie’s caliber and experience
to lead and successfully implement our strategies through innovation and
technology. In addition to her new role, Julie will be responsible for
designing and developing a new Merger and Acquisition division to help
achieve our strategy of growth and expansion.”
In reporting to Carnarvon, Kreinbring said, “I am very honored and
excited to be back at Zeal Credit Union. I feel the genuine sense of
camaraderie, and it’s great to be part of an organization that delivers
high quality services and innovative solutions to our communities.”
In addition to Kreinbring’s extensive credit union background, she is
currently chair of Member Student Lending (CUSO). She has served as
director of St. Vincent DePaul, advisory director for the University of
Detroit Mercy Career Center, and a former director of the Downriver
Chapter of Credit Unions.
A resident of the metro Detroit area, Kreinbring holds a Master’s degree
in Management Information Systems from Central Michigan University, a
Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Davenport
University. She also holds GIAC certification in Information Security,
CUES Innovation Expert certificate from Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, and Mergers & Acquisition certification from Pritchett, LP.
When not working or volunteering, Kreinbring shared that she enjoys
travel, reading, and working out, including tackling obstacle courses.
Zeal Credit Union is a full-service, non-profit financial institution
with more than 61,000 members, assets exceeding $588 million and 13
full-service branch offices in metro Detroit. Members also have access
to more than 5,000 shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs nationwide.
Member deposits are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union
Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information
about Zeal Credit Union, visit the credit union website www.ZealCreditUnion.org
or call 800-321-8570.
