July 11, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

07/11/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

Vancouver BC, July 11, 2019: Pacific Booker Minerals Inc held its Annual General Meeting on June 27, 2019 in the Company's corporate office in Vancouver. A total of 100 shareholders were represented in person or by proxy, representing 36.84% of our issued and outstanding shares. All nominated directors were re-elected to the board and all resolutions passed with more than 95% of the voting 'for' the resolutions.

The Company's Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 have been filed on SEDAR and is available for downloading on our website. If you would prefer to receive a copy sent by regular mail, please complete the request area on that page. Information provided will be used for that purpose only.

The Company's SEDAR page is: http://sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00004690.

If you would like to be added to or removed from our email newsgroup, please send your request by email to info@pacificbooker.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

'John Plourde'
John Plourde, Director

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We use certain terms on this website (or press release), such as 'measured,'' 'indicated,' and 'inferred' 'resources,' that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC. U.S. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20- F, File No. 0-51453, which may be secured from us, or from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml

Disclaimer

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 21:29:09 UTC
