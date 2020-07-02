Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

July 2, 2020 - Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup July 2, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:49pm EDT
For Immediate Release:July 02, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an updated FDA COVID-19 Response At-A-Glance Summary that provides a quick look at facts, figures, and highlights of the agency's response efforts.
  • As part of continued action to protect the American public, the FDA is warning consumers and health care professionals about hand sanitizer products that contain methanol (a.k.a. wood alcohol), a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze. Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizer products and can be toxic when absorbed through the skin as well as life-threatening when ingested. The agency has seen an increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled as containing ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination. State officials have also reported recent adverse events from adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol, including blindness, hospitalizations and death.
  • Testing updates:
    • To date, the FDA has currently authorized 162 tests under EUAs; these include 136 molecular tests, 25 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

###

Inquiries
Media: Lee Herring 240-402-6386
Consumer: 888-INFO-FDA
Related Information

Disclaimer

FDA - Food and Drug Administration published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 20:48:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:08pMAZDA MOTOR : Canada reports sales for June 2020
AQ
05:08pREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : Sanofi Say Kevzara Phase 3 U.S. Trial in Covid-19 Patients Didn't Meet Endpoints
DJ
05:06pBNY MELLON MUNICIPAL BOND INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, INC. (NYSE : DMB) Announces Dividend
BU
05:06pHALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY : Announces New Brand and Identity for Its Sports & Entertainment Destination Resort
BU
05:05pIAMGOLD Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2020 Results
NE
05:05pBluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces Appointment of CFO
NE
05:02pINTEMA : reconfirms delay in filing its financial statements and MD&A for the year 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19 related-delays
AQ
05:02pDREAM UNLIMITED : Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation
AQ
05:01pUPSNAP : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
AQ
05:01pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces completion of 2020 Oyu Tolgoi Feasibility Study, updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, and an improved liquidity outlook
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
2GLENCORE PLC : Production halted at Astron Energy's South African refinery after fire
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : AB INBEV : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
4MODERNA, INC. : Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group