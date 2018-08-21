Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

July 2018 Monthly Housing Market Report from the New York State Association of REALTORS®, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 07:15pm CEST

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing price bubble chatter has increased this summer, as market observers attempt to predict the next residential real estate shift. It is too early to predict a change from higher prices and lower inventory, but the common markers that caused the last housing cooldown are present. Wages are up, but not at the same pace as home prices, leading to the kind of affordability concerns that can cause fewer sales at lower prices. At the same time, demand is still outpacing what is available for sale in many markets.

New York State Housing Market Data
July 2018


New Listings were up 4.8 percent to 19,945. Pending Sales increased 4.3 percent to 12,823. Inventory shrank 4.4 percent to 72,015 units. Prices moved higher as the Median Sales Price was up 9.6 percent to $285,000. Days on Market decreased 10.0 percent to 63 days. Months Supply of Inventory was down 4.5 percent to 6.4 months.

Consumer spending on home goods and renovations are up, and more people are entering the workforce. Employed people spending money is good for the housing market. Meanwhile, GDP growth was 4.1 percent in the second quarter, the strongest showing since 2014. Housing starts are down, but that is more reflective of low supply than anything else. With a growing economy, solid lending practices and the potential for improved inventory from new listing and building activity, market balance is more likely than a bubble.

Data and analysis compiled for the New York State Association of REALTORS® by Showing Time Inc.

The New York State Association of REALTORS® is a not-for-profit trade organization representing more than 57,000 of New York State’s real estate professionals. The term REALTOR® is a registered trademark, which identifies real estate professionals who subscribe to a strict code of ethics as members of the National Association of REALTORS®. These REALTORS® are also members of the New York State Association of REALTORS® as well as their local board or association of REALTORS®.

Information:
518.463.0300
www.nysar.com

Contact:
Duncan R. MacKenzie, CEO
518.463.0300 x200 office
dmackenzie@nysar.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7a2a930-1acb-4a93-b6c0-521e76fe5b39

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pSELECTIVE INSURANCE : Announces Officer Appointments
PU
02:12pGRUBHUB : Chicago-based Grubhub is growing faster than Netflix
AQ
02:12pSQUARE : Avoiding Costly Employment Tax Violations
PU
02:11pFINCANNA CAPITAL CORP. (CSE : CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) Funds Cannabis Companies with Innovative Royalty Financing Model
AQ
02:11pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:09pONCLIVE : ® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies
BU
02:09pThe Global Organic Purees Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2018-2024 - Rising Awareness of Benefits is the Main Factor Driving - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:07pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue – cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
PU
02:07pThe #1 Book on Amazon in Communication and Social Skills Releases Today
PR
02:05pPETRO WELT TECHNOLOGIES AG (AT) : Release of a Financial report
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
5LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.