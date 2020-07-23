Log in
July 22, 2020 - Angel Samuel Seda and others v. Republic of Colombia (ICSID Case No. ARB/19/6) Procedural Order No. 1 - Revised Annex A (July 15, 2020)

07/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Real estate project
  • Economic Sector:
    Construction
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    TPA United States - Colombia 2012
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Angel Samuel Seda (U.S.), JTE International Investments, LLC (U.S.), Jonathan Michael Foley (U.S.), The Boston Enterprises Trust (U.S.), Brian Hass (U.S.), Stephen John Bobeck (U.S.), Monte Glenn Adcock (U.S.), Justin Timothy Enbody (U.S.), Justin Tate Caruso (U.S.)
    • Respondent(s):
      Republic of Colombia (Colombian)
    • Date Registered:
      March 25, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 25, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, New York, NY, Washington, D.C. and Irvine, CA, U.S.A

        Respondent(s):

        Agencia Nacional de Defensa Jurídica del Estado and Dirección de Inversión Extranjera y Servicios, Ministerio de Comercio, Industria y Turismo, Bogota, Colombia

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        June 16, 2020 - The Claimants file a memorial on the merits.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 21:10:00 UTC
