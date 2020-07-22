Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

July 22, 2020 - Vattenfall AB and others v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/12) Decision of the Chairman of the Administrative Council (July 8, 2020)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Nuclear power plant
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Kernkraftwerk Brunsbüttel GmbH & Co. oHG (German), Kernkraftwerk Krümmel GmbH (German), Vattenfall AB (Swedish), Vattenfall Europe Nuclear Energy GmbH (German), Vattenfall GMBH (German)
    • Respondent(s):
      Federal Republic of Germany (German)
    • Date Registered:
      May 31, 2012
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      December 14, 2012
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg, Germany
        Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB, Stockholm, Sweden

        Respondent(s):

        Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Frankfurt, Germany
        Ministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie, Berlin, Germany

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 14, 2020 - The Respondent files a response to the Claimants' observations of January 22, 2020.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 21:35:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pSPIRIT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PU
05:56pSIMPLYBIZ : Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
05:56pGLOBALDATA : Solar PV short-term outlook to remain unchanged as industry expects stimulus measures in COVID-19 recovery packages, says GlobalData
PU
05:54pTESLA : Charged Up but Going Nowhere
DJ
05:54pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Inter draw clears way for Juventus to seal title
AQ
05:53pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Honeywell International Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:52pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pTumbling Dollar Unleashes Precious-Metals Rally
DJ
05:51pGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call Schedule
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2GOLD : Shares wobble on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges
3APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
4NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
5BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group