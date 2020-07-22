|
July 22, 2020 - Vattenfall AB and others v. Federal Republic of Germany (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/12) Decision of the Chairman of the Administrative Council (July 8, 2020)
Subject of Dispute:
Nuclear power plant
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
(a)Original Proceeding
Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
Kernkraftwerk Brunsbüttel GmbH & Co. oHG (German), Kernkraftwerk Krümmel GmbH (German), Vattenfall AB (Swedish), Vattenfall Europe Nuclear Energy GmbH (German), Vattenfall GMBH (German)
Respondent(s):
Federal Republic of Germany (German)
Date Registered:
May 31, 2012
Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
December 14, 2012
Party Representatives
Claimant(s):
Luther Rechtsanwaltsgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg, Germany
Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå AB, Stockholm, Sweden
Respondent(s):
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Frankfurt, Germany
Ministerium für Wirtschaft und Energie, Berlin, Germany
Language(s) of Proceeding:
English
Status of Proceeding:
Pending
Latest Development:
July 14, 2020 - The Respondent files a response to the Claimants' observations of January 22, 2020.
