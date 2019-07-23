July 23, 2019: Metals Creek Resources Corp. Provides ...

Metals Creek Resources Corp. Provides Update

Toronto, July 23, 2019. - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MEK) (Metals Creek or the 'company') is pleased to provide an update on the compilation work currently being performed on the recently optioned Dona Lake property.

Dona Lake which was optioned from Newmont Goldcorp (see news release dated 13 June 2019) was an underground operation from 1989 to 1994 producing 246,500 ounces of gold at a grade of 7.44 grams per tonne (g/t) (Source: 2015 Institute of Lake Superior Geology Fieldtrip Guidebook). In 1994, when the mine closed, the average gold price was approximately $383.23 (US) per ounce. (Source; http://onlygold.com/Info/Historical-Gold-Prices.asp).

Gold mineralization at the Dona Lake Mine is hosted within three prominent banded iron formations (BIF's) with the middle iron formation hosting the Dona Lake Mine (Main Zone) which remains open at depth below the 455 meter (m) level with limited drilling along strike.

Over the past few weeks, company personnel have been compiling data on the past producing Dona Lake Mine to try and determine what mineralization remains outside the area of selective historic mining. During compilation, it was determined that the deepest hole found to date was drilled approximately 100m below the mine workings of the Main Zone (455m). This hole (455-2) returned a down hole intercept of 4.36 g/t Gold over 21.08 meters indicating the continuation of mineralization at depth below the bottom level (455 Level) of the Dona Lake Mine

Reported intercept is not true width. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate a true orientation.

A second zone (B Zone), footwall to the Main Zone, was partially drilled off but only saw limited development and test mining and is open at depth with limited drilling along strike. B Zone is defined as a steeply plunging zone with selective historic intersections including 14.17 g/t Au over 15.31 m, 9.9 g/t Au over 10.6 m, 7.85 g/t Au over 5.85m and 12.44 g/t Au over 4.6m

The company continues to compile historical data which includes drill hole lithologies, down hole surveys and assays. Underground workings and geological information from both underground and surface will be digitized for the purpose of generating a 3D model of the historic mine as well as prospective targets along strike to aide in drill target generation. In addition, the airborne time-domain electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic (MAG) geophysical survey system is expected to commence towards the latter portion of this month..

The company cautions that all data reported in this new release is historical in nature and has not been verified or validated.

The Dona Lake project has seen no modern geophysical surveys over the last 25 years and the company believes this airborne will assist in further defining known mineralization along strike as well as potentially identifying new target areas to conduct additional exploration on the Dona Lake property.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol 'MEK'. Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest on the past producing Dona Lake Mine project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creek's and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Minerals Corp. as well as an agreement with Manning Ventures on the Metals Creeks Squid East project located in the Yukon. Metals Creek is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek