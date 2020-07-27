Log in
July 27, 2020 - ConocoPhillips Petrozuata B.V., ConocoPhillips Hamaca B.V. and ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria B.V. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/30) Chair's Decision on the Proposal for Disqualification (July 23, 2020)

07/27/2020 | 04:56pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Oil and gas enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Oil, Gas & Mining
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    BIT Netherlands - Venezuela, Republica Bolivariana de 1991-Investment Law - Venezuela (1999)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria B.V. (Dutch), ConocoPhillips Petrozuata B.V. (Dutch), ConocoPhillips Hamaca B.V. (Dutch)
    • Respondent(s):
      Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (Venezuelan)
    • Date Registered:
      December 13, 2007
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      July 23, 2008
      • Composition of Tribunal
      • President:
        Eduardo ZULETA (Colombian) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Arbitrators:
        L. Yves FORTIER (Canadian) - Appointed by the Claimant(s)
        Andreas BUCHER (Swiss) - Appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council
      • Initial Composition of Tribunal:
      • President:
        Kenneth KEITH (New Zealand)
      • Arbitrators:
        L. Yves FORTIER (Canadian)
        Ian BROWNLIE (British)
      • Reconstituted:
        February 1, 2010: Georges ABI-SAAB (Egyptian) appointed following the passing away of Ian BROWNLIE (British)
        August 10, 2015: Andreas BUCHER (Swiss) appointed following the resignation of Georges ABI-SAAB (Egyptian)
        April 22, 2016: Eduardo ZULETA (Colombian) appointed following the resignation of Kenneth KEITH (New Zealand)
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, New York, NY, U.S.A.
        Three Crowns, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A. and Mexico City, Mexico;
        Procuraduría General de la República, Caracas, Venezuela
        De Jesús & De Jesús, Caracas, Venezuela and Paris, France

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        March 8, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Rectification Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      April 18, 2019 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, New York, NY, U.S.A.
        Three Crowns, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A
        De Jesús & De Jesús, Caracas, Venezuela and Paris, France

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        August 29, 2019 - The Tribunal issues a decision on the rectification of the award.
  • (c)Annulment Proceeding
    • Date Registered:
      December 16, 2019
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      February 3, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, New York, NY, U.S.A.
        Three Crowns, London, U.K.

        Respondent(s):

        Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle, New York, NY, U.S.A
        De Jesús & De Jesús, Caracas, Venezuela and Paris, France

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 23, 2020 - The proposal for disqualification of ad hoc Committee members Dominique Hascher, Diego P. Fernández Arroyo and Kap-You (Kevin) Kim is declined by the Chairman of the Administrative Council. The proceeding is resumed pursuant to ICSID Arbitration Rules 53 and 9(6).

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 20:55:09 UTC
