July 27, 2020 - ConocoPhillips Petrozuata B.V., ConocoPhillips Hamaca B.V. and ConocoPhillips Gulf of Paria B.V. v. Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (ICSID Case No. ARB/07/30) Chair's Decision on the Proposal for Disqualification (July 23, 2020)
07/27/2020 | 04:56pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Oil and gas enterprise
Economic Sector:
Oil, Gas & Mining
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
BIT Netherlands - Venezuela, Republica Bolivariana de 1991-Investment Law - Venezuela (1999)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
