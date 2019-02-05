Jumio Wins 2019 Business Intelligence Group Innovation Award for Cutting-edge Technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider , today announced it has been named a winner in the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Jumio’s innovations, centered around augmented intelligence , machine learning, 3D liveness detection and the user experience, have enabled the company to become the global leader in online identity verification, as it has verified more than 160 million identities to date by over 200 countries. These innovations have helped Jumio become the most accurate solution on the market and one of the key leaders in deterring and detecting online fraud.

Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the online ecosystem against fraud and bad actors. Jumio supports some of the largest organizations across an array of sectors — including financial services, sharing economy, retail, travel, digital currency and online gaming — and continues to grow as more companies want Jumio’s help to secure their online businesses.

“In today’s increasingly digitally-driven economy, businesses are conducting more transactions online and companies must be able to verify that a person’s real identity matches their online identity,” said Stephen Stuut, CEO of Jumio. “In 2018, we put innovation at the forefront of our focus, launching Jumio AI Labs to advance the creation, experimentation and at-scale deployment of machine learning and deep learning technologies to dramatically improve identity verification accuracy and speed.”

Jumio’s cutting-edge identity verification solutions have the highest accuracy rates in the industry. This helps digital businesses streamline the onboarding process for new accounts, making the user experience easier. Jumio’s online identity verification solutions have dramatically decreased abandonment rates because users find the verification process simple and familiar. In fact, Jumio’s AI models have reduced the average customer transaction time by more than 10 percent, with more significant reductions planned for the future.

“This year’s winners show just how deep a role innovation plays in nearly every aspect of business,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Jumio as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

To learn more about Jumio, please visit www.jumio.com .

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 160 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts

U.S. Media Contact

Jackie Daane

10Fold Communications

Jumio@10fold.com

734-277-7006