Jun. 08, 2020 9:45 AM PT Multiple Locations SAG-AFTRA Foundation Presents: Intro to Narrative Video Editing with ... Read More

06/06/2020 | 08:16pm EDT

When: Monday, June 8, 12:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. CT / 9:45 a.m. PT

NOTE: This is a THREE HOUR class that will take place ONLINE.

Click here to RSVP.

To participate, you must confirm the following:

1. You can participate using a desktop computer (Mac or PC). No smartphones or tablets.

2. You have a reliable Internet connection (Wifi at home).

3. You can successfully run this Zoom/audio test - https://zoom.us/test

* Zoom is a web conferencing provider which the Foundation will be using for its remote programming. It may require you to install some software which should be seamless.

This three hour class is for SAG-AFTRA members interested in learning how to edit narrative projects (e.g. short film, web series) using iMovie. In this class you will learn all of the basics of how iMovie works by editing a short scene.

Please Note: This class is not an introduction on how to use a computer, so basic computer skills are required. No exceptions.

Requirements:

- An Apple Macintosh computer (desktop or laptop) with the latest version of iMovie installed (version 10.1.14)
- Desire and ability to learn to edit digital video footage using Apple iMovie.

The products and services noted herein are provided as an informational service to SAG-AFTRA members and are administered by entities independent of SAG-AFTRA. Any questions must be handled by the provider. This information is not intended to serve as an endorsement nor is any warranty or guarantee implied.

Disclaimer

SAG-AFTRA published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 00:15:04 UTC
