Jun Yang Financial : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION - EXTENSION OF LOAN

The advance of the Previous Loan itself did not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. As the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan were advanced within a 12-month period, the advance of the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan are aggregated for the purpose of determining the highest applicable percentage ratio under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the advance of the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan (on an aggregated basis) exceeds 5% and is lower than 25%, the advance of the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan (on an aggregated basis) constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

Pursuant to the Previous Loan Agreement, the Lender has advanced to the Borrowers the Previous Loan in the principal amount of HK$10,000,000 bearing interest at a rate of 24% per annum and for a term of three months from 17 June 2019, which matured on 16 September 2019. After the maturity of the Previous Loan and prior to the date of this announcement, the parties to the Previous Loan Agreement have been in negotiation for the terms of the extension of the Previous Loan and the Borrowers have partly repaid HK$2,500,000 of the principal amount of the Previous Loan and have continued to pay interest accrued on the Previous Loan up to January 2020 (inclusive of interest accrued after the maturity of the original term of the Previous Loan).

The Board announces that on 17 February 2020, the Lender and the Borrowers entered into the Loan Extension Agreement in relation to the advance of the Extended Loan in the principal amount of HK$7,500,000 bearing interest at a rate of 24% per annum and for a term of three months from 17 February 2020 maturing on 16 May 2020. The Extended Loan is, in substance, a refinancing of the outstanding principal amount of the Previous Loan of HK$7,500,000.

Details of the advance of the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan are set out in this announcement below.

THE ADVANCE OF THE PREVIOUS LOAN AND THE EXTENDED LOAN

The principal terms of the advance of the Previous Loan and the Extended Loan are summarised as follows: