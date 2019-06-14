June 14, 2019: Two River Community Bank Celebrates Opening of New Location in Ironbound District of Newark with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Newark, NJ, June 14, 2019 - Two River Community Bank celebrated the opening of its new location at 260 Chestnut Street in the Ironbound District of Newark, NJ, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Our newest location represents our first full-service branch in Essex County, and we look forward to connecting with our new neighbors in the Ironbound District and surrounding communities to introduce our brand of extraordinary, high-touch customer care," said William D. Moss, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Two River Community Bank.

Services available through the Two River Community Bank Newark branch include business and personal banking accounts, residential mortgages and loans, commercial loans for business equipment and expansion, commercial lines of credit for working capital, construction financing, and more. A full-service ATM and safe deposit boxes are also available. Two River Community Bank's deposit accounts include access to Online Banking and Mobile Banking, which provide 24/7 access to balance information, transfer tools, bill payment service, ACH and wire payments, check deposit from mobile devices, and more. Two River Community Bank debit cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and offer fee-free access to thousands of ATMs across the United States in the MoneyPass network.

The ribbon-cutting celebration was highlighted by a donation made to the Ironbound Community Corporation (ICC). For 50 years, ICC has engaged and empowered individuals, families, and groups in realizing their aspirations and, together, work to create a just, vibrant and sustainable community. ICC's programs aim to address unmet needs and service gaps, particularly for under-served individuals and families; support child development and strengthen families; develop self-esteem, self-sufficiency and civic participation; support the development of a just, tolerant, healthy and sustainable community; and deliver programs in culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate manners. More information about ICC is available at www.ironboundcc.org .

"We extend our sincere gratitude to ICC for joining us and for their important work in building a safe, healthy, just, and nurturing Ironbound," added Moss. "The Ironbound neighborhood is a close-knit and thriving community, and we are excited to serve the banking needs of our local businesses and residents."

The Two River Community Bank Newark branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The branch is managed by Vice President and Market Manager Betty Spiropoulos. The office can be reached at 973.718.3527.

About Two River Community Bank

Two River Community Bank operates 14 branch locations and 2 Regional Lending Offices serving Essex, Union, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Founded in 2000, the Bank offers a full range of services, including personal banking, residential mortgages, business banking, commercial loans, and medical/private banking and lending. For more information, please visit www.tworiver.bank .

Newark, NJ, June 14, 2019 - Two River Community Bank celebrated the opening of its new location at 260 Chestnut Street in the Ironbound District of Newark, NJ, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"Our newest location represents our first full-service branch in Essex County, and we look forward to connecting with our new neighbors in the Ironbound District and surrounding communities to introduce our brand of extraordinary, high-touch customer care," said William D. Moss, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Two River Community Bank.

Services available through the Two River Community Bank Newark branch include business and personal banking accounts, residential mortgages and loans, commercial loans for business equipment and expansion, commercial lines of credit for working capital, construction financing, and more. A full-service ATM and safe deposit boxes are also available. Two River Community Bank's deposit accounts include access to Online Banking and Mobile Banking, which provide 24/7 access to balance information, transfer tools, bill payment service, ACH and wire payments, check deposit from mobile devices, and more. Two River Community Bank debit cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, and offer fee-free access to thousands of ATMs across the United States in the MoneyPass network.

The ribbon-cutting celebration was highlighted by a donation made to the Ironbound Community Corporation (ICC). For 50 years, ICC has engaged and empowered individuals, families, and groups in realizing their aspirations and, together, work to create a just, vibrant and sustainable community. ICC's programs aim to address unmet needs and service gaps, particularly for under-served individuals and families; support child development and strengthen families; develop self-esteem, self-sufficiency and civic participation; support the development of a just, tolerant, healthy and sustainable community; and deliver programs in culturally sensitive and linguistically appropriate manners. More information about ICC is available at www.ironboundcc.org .

"We extend our sincere gratitude to ICC for joining us and for their important work in building a safe, healthy, just, and nurturing Ironbound," added Moss. "The Ironbound neighborhood is a close-knit and thriving community, and we are excited to serve the banking needs of our local businesses and residents."

The Two River Community Bank Newark branch is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The branch is managed by Vice President and Market Manager Betty Spiropoulos. The office can be reached at 973.718.3527.

About Two River Community Bank

Two River Community Bank operates 14 branch locations and 2 Regional Lending Offices serving Essex, Union, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. Founded in 2000, the Bank offers a full range of services, including personal banking, residential mortgages, business banking, commercial loans, and medical/private banking and lending. For more information, please visit www.tworiver.bank .