June 2020 crude steel production

07/23/2020 | 11:11am EDT

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (worldsteel) was 148.3 million tonnes (Mt) in June 2020, a 7.0% decrease compared to June 2019. Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update.

World crude steel production was 873.1 Mt in the first six months of 2020, down by 6.0% compared to the same period in 2019. Asia produced 642.0 Mt of crude steel in the first half of 2020, a decrease of 3.0% over the first half of 2019. The EU produced 68.3 Mt of crude steel in the first half of 2020, down by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2019. North America's crude steel production in the first half of 2020 was 50.2 Mt, a decrease of 17.6% compared to the first half of 2019.

China produced 91.6 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, an increase of 4.5% compared to June 2019. India produced 6.9 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 26.3% on June 2019. Japan produced 5.6 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 36.3% on June 2019. South Korea's steel production for June 2020 was 5.1 Mt, down by 14.3% on June 2020.

Germany produced 2.5 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 27.3% on June 2019. Italy produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 13.0% on June 2019. France and Spain each produced 0.8 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, down 34.9% and 31.5% respectively on June 2019.

The United States produced 4.7 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, a decrease of 34.5% compared to June 2019.

Production in the C.I.S. is estimated to be 7.9 Mt in June 2020, down 5.0% on June 2019. Ukraine produced 1.8 Mt of crude steel in June 2020, up 9.0% on June 2019.

Turkey's crude steel production for June 2020 was 2.8 Mt, up by 4.1% on June 2019.

#Ends#

# Ends #

Notes to Editors:

  • The World Steel Association (worldsteel) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world, with members in every major steel-producing country. worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Members represent around 85% of global steel production.
  • For antitrust reasons worldsteel no longer produces a monthly global capacity utilisation ratio. Information on capacity can be found on the OECD website.

Disclaimer

World Steel Association published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:10:17 UTC
