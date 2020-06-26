Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

June 25, 2020 - IPC Releases PCB Industry Results for May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:09am EDT

June 25, 2020 - IPC announced today the May 2020 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical Program. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.10.

Total North American PCB shipments in May 2020 were up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 3.0 percent.

PCB bookings in May increased 0.4 percent year-over-year but fell 20.2 percent from the previous month.

'Orders continue to outpace shipments as supply chains adjust to disruptions and demand shocks caused by COVID-19. Strong orders for North American PCBs in recent months have led to longer lead times,' said Shawn DuBravac, IPC chief economist. 'Orders in May suggest global supply chains might now be recalibrating to adjusted levels of demand.'

Note: The December 2019 ratios have been revised since their original publication due to updated data from statistical program participants

Note: The June, October, and December 2019 growth rates have been revised since their original publication due to updated data from statistical program participants

View Chart in PDF

Detailed Data Available

Companies that participate in IPC's North American PCB Statistical Program have access to detailed findings on rigid PCB and flexible circuit sales and orders, including separate rigid and flex book-to-bill ratios, growth trends by product types and company size tiers, demand for prototypes, sales growth to military and medical markets, and other timely data.

Interpreting the Data

The book-to-bill ratios are calculated by dividing the value of orders booked over the past three months by the value of sales billed during the same period from companies in IPC's survey sample. A ratio of more than 1.00 suggests that current demand is ahead of supply, which is a positive indicator for sales growth over the next three to twelve months. A ratio of less than 1.00 indicates the reverse.

Year-on-year and year-to-date growth rates provide the most meaningful view of industry growth. Month-to-month comparisons should be made with caution as they reflect seasonal effects and short-term volatility. Because bookings tend to be more volatile than shipments, changes in the book-to-bill ratios from month to month might not be significant unless a trend of more than three consecutive months is apparent. It is also important to consider changes in both bookings and shipments to understand what is driving changes in the book-to-bill ratio.

IPC's monthly PCB industry statistics are based on data provided by a representative sample of both rigid PCB and flexible circuit manufacturers selling in the USA and Canada. IPC publishes the PCB book-to-bill ratio by the end of each month.

Editors: See attached graphs in PDF.

View all Book-to-Bill Ratios

« Back to Current IPC News

Disclaimer

IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:46aNew Perspectives on How COVID-19 is Affecting Patient Safety
PR
10:46aEthema Updates on Filings and Other Matters
GL
10:42aAmerican Airlines warns flights may be more crowded in July
RE
10:42aAT&T : Nears $3 Billion Spending Commitment for Black-owned Businesses
PR
10:42aBH GLOBAL : Result of AGM
PR
10:42aCABOT : Completes Placement of All Major Air Emission Control Equipment at Franklin, Louisiana Site
BU
10:41aGALANTAS GOLD : IIROC Trading Resumption - GAL
AQ
10:40aGERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aLENTA PLC : PDMR transaction
EQ
10:39aGENERAC : Introduces PWRzone to Simplify and Optimize Rooftop Solar System Design
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Hedge funds pocket ?1.5 billion as Wirecard goes bust
2VAXART, INC. : Vaxart's COVID-19 Vaccine Selected for the U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed
3ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : turns to stock offering to bolster capita..
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford's New F-150 Truck Aims to Double as a Rolling Office
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : BMW works council backs electric-only platform-report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group