June 27 is National HIV Testing Day: AscellaHealth High-Touch Specialty Pharmacy Solutions Improve Outcomes and Quality of Life

In recognition of the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis of HIV, AscellaHealth, a specialty-focused pharmaceutical management company serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in supporting June 27, 2019, as National HIV Testing Day. AscellaHealth’s clinical and educational programs play a key role in assisting members with their prescribed HIV therapy, beginning with diagnosis, to reduce high deductible/co-insurance costs through financial assistance programs and by partnering with physicians and pharmacists.

“We encourage individuals to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment services,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “By providing information and education, we extend our commitment to helping health plan members prevent disease to maximize quality of life.”

He explains that 2018 was an important year for HIV research, bringing five new approvals of new drugs or fixed dose combinations (FDCs), including the first in class monoclonal antibody (mAb).

“Other compounds in the class are already in development with potential for treatment, prevention and cure,” he continues. “Not only does this class offer hope for people with difficult multidrug resistance, but several mAbs are also being studied for their potential to control HIV without antiretroviral drugs therapy.”

HIV patients require a strategic approach to specialty pharmacy that is designed to improve outcomes and care coordination. AscellaHealth’s high-touch model includes clinical interventions, adherence counseling, psychosocial assessment, integrated nursing staff, refill reminders and delivery coordination as part of an innovative specialty pharmacy strategy.

“HIV remains a significant public health issue, with more than 700,000 American lives lost to HIV since 1981, more than 1.1 million Americans currently living with HIV and many more are at risk of HIV infection. Prevention and effective interventions remain critical for driving down the number of new HIV infections in the years to come,” he concludes.

AscellaHealth’s program includes specialty drug management, formulary management services/rebates, competitive pricing and innovative discounting, drug utilization review, case management services/therapy management, clinical review/prior authorization, pharmacy and therapeutic management committee, flexible claims adjudication system, drug information and news reporting.

