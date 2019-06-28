Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day: AscellaHealth High-Touch Specialty Pharmacy Solutions Improve Outcomes and Quality of Life

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:35am EDT

In recognition of the importance of HIV testing and early diagnosis of HIV, AscellaHealth, a specialty-focused pharmaceutical management company serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in supporting June 27, 2019, as National HIV Testing Day. AscellaHealth’s clinical and educational programs play a key role in assisting members with their prescribed HIV therapy, beginning with diagnosis, to reduce high deductible/co-insurance costs through financial assistance programs and by partnering with physicians and pharmacists.

“We encourage individuals to get tested for HIV, know their status, and get linked to care and treatment services,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “By providing information and education, we extend our commitment to helping health plan members prevent disease to maximize quality of life.”

He explains that 2018 was an important year for HIV research, bringing five new approvals of new drugs or fixed dose combinations (FDCs), including the first in class monoclonal antibody (mAb).

“Other compounds in the class are already in development with potential for treatment, prevention and cure,” he continues. “Not only does this class offer hope for people with difficult multidrug resistance, but several mAbs are also being studied for their potential to control HIV without antiretroviral drugs therapy.”

HIV patients require a strategic approach to specialty pharmacy that is designed to improve outcomes and care coordination. AscellaHealth’s high-touch model includes clinical interventions, adherence counseling, psychosocial assessment, integrated nursing staff, refill reminders and delivery coordination as part of an innovative specialty pharmacy strategy.

“HIV remains a significant public health issue, with more than 700,000 American lives lost to HIV since 1981, more than 1.1 million Americans currently living with HIV and many more are at risk of HIV infection. Prevention and effective interventions remain critical for driving down the number of new HIV infections in the years to come,” he concludes.

AscellaHealth’s program includes specialty drug management, formulary management services/rebates, competitive pricing and innovative discounting, drug utilization review, case management services/therapy management, clinical review/prior authorization, pharmacy and therapeutic management committee, flexible claims adjudication system, drug information and news reporting.

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aCHINA PROPERTIES : Poll results at the annual general meeting held on 28 june 2019
PU
11:56aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement Of Appointment Of Deputy Chief Executive Officer
PU
11:56aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Announcement Of Cessation As Acting Chief Financial Officer
PU
11:56aPART V : It's Time to Rethink Your Risk Mitigation Strategy - Governance and Compliance
PU
11:56aEZION : Reorganisation Of Senior Management Team
PU
11:56aBBS ANNOUNCES THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF ITS ONGOING SHARE ISSUE : 28,10 sek
GL
11:55aEQT : Proxy adviser ISS recommends EQT shareholders vote for Rice nominees
RE
11:54aCemtrex Regains Nasdaq Listing Compliance
GL
11:53aHere's a Winning Tech Stock This Quarter
DJ
11:51aCARRIANNA : Announcements and Notices - Announcement of Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANK OF AMERICA : Deutsche lifted by Fed stress test pass in boost to Wall Street operation
2NATIXIS : NATIXIS : Morningstar resumes coverage of Natixis's troubled H2O fund
3NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4NEL : NEL ASA: Presentation for Kjørbo press conference
5ORANGE : Orange to Sell Remaining Shares in BT Group

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About