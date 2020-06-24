Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

June unemployment figures indicate a job market turnaround

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 10:26am EDT

'The number of registered job seekers in Hungary fell during the week beginning on 15 June for the first time since the introduction of the emergency measures, indicating a labour market turnaround', the Ministry for Innovation and Technology's State Secretary for Economic Strategy and Regulation László György said at a press conference in Budapest on Tuesday.

The State Secretary explained that when the crisis erupted, there were 281 thousand registered job seekers in the week beginning on 16 March, with their numbers increasing to 376,452 by the end of the week beginning on 8 June, but in the week beginning on 15 June, the number of registered job seekers fell by 255 to 376,195.

According to Mr. György, the improvement is thanks to enterprises, which have begun taking on new employees again, and this process is being facilitated by the government's wage subsidy program.
In reply to a question, the State Secretary said that the largest numbers of workplaces are being created within the fields of tourism, hospitality, the retail sector and the processing industry.

Mr. György said that thanks to the measures of the Economy Protection Action Plan, such as the Student Loan Plus scheme and the job-protection wage subsidy, the government has been able to successfully target those who are at the greatest risk: young people, and especially the under 20s and people between the ages of 20 and 29, as well as people who have been forced to work shortened hours.

'The success of the Action Plan is indicated by the fact that Hungary continues to have the fourth lowest rate of unemployment in the European Union. Only the Netherlands (3.6 percent), Poland (2.9 percent) and the Czech Republic (2.2 percent) can boast a more favourable figure than Hungary's current rate of unemployment of 4.1 percent', the State Secretary told the press.

(Ministry for Innovation and Technology/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 14:23:40 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aFederally Funded Research to Study, Improve Houston Wastewater System's Resilience
BU
10:45aSIXT SE : SIXT confirms expectations for continued business development in 2020 at its Annual General Meeting, but points to considerable uncertainties due to COVID-19
EQ
10:44aCloud Providers Evaluating Multi-Vendor Solutions for 400 Gbps Connectivity, According to 650 Group
GL
10:44aSeward & Kissel Survey Finds New York Investment Managers Bullish on Return to Office in 2020
BU
10:39aELBIT : Announces Receipt of Anticipated Notice From NASDAQ Resulting From a Previously Announced Resignation of an Independent Director
PR
10:35aCATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:35aVPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK : Change in the Board of Managing Directors
EQ
10:35aSALZGITTER AG : Salzgitter AG agrees feasibility study for the direct reduction of iron ore at Wilhelmshaven, Lower Saxony
EQ
10:34aSouth Africa Warns of Debt Crisis Amid Record Deficit
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines launches investigation into Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. : Italy approves guarantees for ?6.3 billion loan to Fiat Chrysler - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group