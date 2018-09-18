Jungle Disk : Announces New Software Version Including Google Cloud Platform Support

Jungle
Disk today announced version 3.30 of its encrypted cloud backup and
storage software, which now includes Google Cloud Platform as the
default storage choice. With the new version of the software, small
businesses will be able to take advantage of multiple cloud platform
choices, increased performance, and cross-platform HIPAA and PCI
compliant collaboration with military-grade encryption to store and
secure business critical data.
The addition of Google Cloud Platform in the new software version
improves data recovery time for small businesses in the event of an
accident or cyber attack. Also, customers who choose to store data on
Google Cloud Platform through the Jungle Disk software gain the
advantage of geo-replicated data protection without the complexity of
integrating into cloud APIs themselves. This ensures that if there is an
outage in a single data center it will not impact daily business
operations of a customer’s Jungle Disk powered cloud based file server.
“At Jungle Disk, we take data privacy seriously and want to ensure that
our small business customers have access to enterprise-grade
cybersecurity products, technology and expertise to help keep their
critical data safe,” said Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle Disk. “Given the
rise in cyberattacks and the major effects that data loss has on small
businesses, it is important to continue to evolve our offering to allow
small businesses to increase their productivity with technology while
remaining safe online.”
According to the Verizon
2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, over 58 percent of data
breach victims are small businesses. To address this growing
cybersecurity issue, Jungle Disk’s product suite helps make it simple
for small businesses to protect their critical data to prevent data loss
whether it’s through a cyberattack such as ransomware, human error or
natural disaster. Small businesses can leverage the following benefits
with Jungle Disk:
-
Leading Cloud Platform Choices – Single off-site encrypted
backup and storage solution to support laptops, desktops, workstations
and servers across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems.
Encrypted online backup and cloud file servers now available on
multiple cloud platforms including Google Cloud Platform as default
and Amazon Web Services as an additional option. With both cloud
platform options, customers get 10 GB of storage per employee or
server included with their subscription to the platform.
-
Encryption Standards Meet HIPAA and PCI Compliance - Separate
cloud storage volumes with unique encryption keys and administratively
controlled user groups enables small business to meet encryption
standards for PCI, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements. Jungle
Disk provides HIPAA BAA (Business Associate Agreement), General
Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Data Processing Addendum (DPA),
and has compliance experts on staff to assist with implementation of
policies to satisfy control objectives.
-
Secure Collaboration - Encrypted
online storage for Windows and Mac desktops offering compliance
focused collaboration for teams. Jungle Disk provides encrypted cloud
storage volumes which appear as native hard disk drives to users and
software applications. Files are also accessible via the web through
the My Jungle Disk portal or via mobile applications on Android and
iOS.
-
Access to Full Cybersecurity Suite - The full Jungle Disk
product suite includes cloud backup for PCs, Macs and Linux, password
management, network protection and email archiving. A combination of
these products enables small businesses to store a safe, second copy
of critical data and stop hackers from access.
The new software version is available today to all new and existing
Jungle Disk customers with an active subscription via the download
page. To learn more about Jungle Disk, visit www.jungledisk.com.
About Jungle Disk
Jungle Disk, the #1 data security suite for small business, provides
network protection, password management, email archiving and backup
solutions to protect critical data from system failure, human error and
cyberattacks. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, the Jungle Disk team now
serves over 25,000 customers across the globe with data centers in North
America and Europe. For more information, visit www.jungledisk.com.
