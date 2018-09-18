Jungle Disk : Announces New Software Version Including Google Cloud Platform Support

Cloud Backup and Storage Software Enables SMBs to Encrypt Data on All Major Operating Systems

Jungle Disk today announced version 3.30 of its encrypted cloud backup and storage software, which now includes Google Cloud Platform as the default storage choice. With the new version of the software, small businesses will be able to take advantage of multiple cloud platform choices, increased performance, and cross-platform HIPAA and PCI compliant collaboration with military-grade encryption to store and secure business critical data.

The addition of Google Cloud Platform in the new software version improves data recovery time for small businesses in the event of an accident or cyber attack. Also, customers who choose to store data on Google Cloud Platform through the Jungle Disk software gain the advantage of geo-replicated data protection without the complexity of integrating into cloud APIs themselves. This ensures that if there is an outage in a single data center it will not impact daily business operations of a customer’s Jungle Disk powered cloud based file server.

“At Jungle Disk, we take data privacy seriously and want to ensure that our small business customers have access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity products, technology and expertise to help keep their critical data safe,” said Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle Disk. “Given the rise in cyberattacks and the major effects that data loss has on small businesses, it is important to continue to evolve our offering to allow small businesses to increase their productivity with technology while remaining safe online.”

According to the Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report, over 58 percent of data breach victims are small businesses. To address this growing cybersecurity issue, Jungle Disk’s product suite helps make it simple for small businesses to protect their critical data to prevent data loss whether it’s through a cyberattack such as ransomware, human error or natural disaster. Small businesses can leverage the following benefits with Jungle Disk:

Leading Cloud Platform Choices – Single off-site encrypted backup and storage solution to support laptops, desktops, workstations and servers across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Encrypted online backup and cloud file servers now available on multiple cloud platforms including Google Cloud Platform as default and Amazon Web Services as an additional option. With both cloud platform options, customers get 10 GB of storage per employee or server included with their subscription to the platform.

– Single off-site encrypted backup and storage solution to support laptops, desktops, workstations and servers across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. Encrypted online backup and cloud file servers now available on multiple cloud platforms including Google Cloud Platform as default and Amazon Web Services as an additional option. With both cloud platform options, customers get 10 GB of storage per employee or server included with their subscription to the platform. Encryption Standards Meet HIPAA and PCI Compliance - Separate cloud storage volumes with unique encryption keys and administratively controlled user groups enables small business to meet encryption standards for PCI, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements. Jungle Disk provides HIPAA BAA (Business Associate Agreement), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Data Processing Addendum (DPA), and has compliance experts on staff to assist with implementation of policies to satisfy control objectives.

Separate cloud storage volumes with unique encryption keys and administratively controlled user groups enables small business to meet encryption standards for PCI, HIPAA, and other regulatory requirements. Jungle Disk provides HIPAA BAA (Business Associate Agreement), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Data Processing Addendum (DPA), and has compliance experts on staff to assist with implementation of policies to satisfy control objectives. Secure Collaboration - Encrypted online storage for Windows and Mac desktops offering compliance focused collaboration for teams. Jungle Disk provides encrypted cloud storage volumes which appear as native hard disk drives to users and software applications. Files are also accessible via the web through the My Jungle Disk portal or via mobile applications on Android and iOS.

- Encrypted online storage for Windows and Mac desktops offering compliance focused collaboration for teams. Jungle Disk provides encrypted cloud storage volumes which appear as native hard disk drives to users and software applications. Files are also accessible via the web through the My Jungle Disk portal or via mobile applications on Android and iOS. Access to Full Cybersecurity Suite - The full Jungle Disk product suite includes cloud backup for PCs, Macs and Linux, password management, network protection and email archiving. A combination of these products enables small businesses to store a safe, second copy of critical data and stop hackers from access.

The new software version is available today to all new and existing Jungle Disk customers with an active subscription via the download page. To learn more about Jungle Disk, visit www.jungledisk.com.

About Jungle Disk

Jungle Disk, the #1 data security suite for small business, provides network protection, password management, email archiving and backup solutions to protect critical data from system failure, human error and cyberattacks. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, the Jungle Disk team now serves over 25,000 customers across the globe with data centers in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.jungledisk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005838/en/