Jungle Disk : CEO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle
Disk, a cybersecurity suite for small business, has been accepted
into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for
world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Bret Piatt was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the
depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a
track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well
as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Bret Piatt into the community,” said Scott
Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes
Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring
together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social
capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and
make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Bret has access to a variety of
exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional
influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local
leaders in a private forum. Bret will also be invited to work with a
professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original
business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A
panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Bret and Jungle
Disk will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service
partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch
support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“I am thrilled to join this esteemed community of technology experts,”
said Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle Disk. “I look forward to engaging with
the Forbes Councils community and helping educate Forbes.com readers on
the importance of cybersecurity and data protection in this evolving
digital world.”
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created
in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded
Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional
business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources
that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About Jungle Disk
Jungle Disk, the #1 cybersecurity suite for small business, provides
network protection, password management, email archiving and backup
solutions to protect critical data from system failure, human error and
cyberattacks. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, the Jungle Disk team now
serves over 25,000 customers across the globe with data centers in North
America and Europe. For more information, visit www.jungledisk.com.
