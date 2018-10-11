Jungle Disk : CEO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle Disk, a cybersecurity suite for small business, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Jungle Disk CEO, Bret Piatt, accepted into Forbes Technology Council. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bret Piatt was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Bret Piatt into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Bret has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Bret will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Bret and Jungle Disk will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am thrilled to join this esteemed community of technology experts,” said Bret Piatt, CEO at Jungle Disk. “I look forward to engaging with the Forbes Councils community and helping educate Forbes.com readers on the importance of cybersecurity and data protection in this evolving digital world.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Jungle Disk

Jungle Disk, the #1 cybersecurity suite for small business, provides network protection, password management, email archiving and backup solutions to protect critical data from system failure, human error and cyberattacks. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, the Jungle Disk team now serves over 25,000 customers across the globe with data centers in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.jungledisk.com.

