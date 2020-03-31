Juni Learning : Launches Educational Initiatives, Donating $150,000 in Tuition Waivers to Help Families Facilitate Learning in Midst of COVID-19

Juni Learning to double number of instructors, providing new opportunities for qualified university students and workers

Juni Learning, the digital education platform that offers STEM courses for kids taught online by live instructors, today announced a number of initiatives for the families challenged with educating their children during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is also providing new opportunities for university students and other qualified workers to join its team.

Juni Learning’s new initiatives include:

$150,000 in Tuition Waivers: Hospital workers on the front lines of COVID-19 often can’t be home to help with their children’s education in the midst of school closures. For this reason, Juni Learning will donate $150,000 in tuition waivers to families of these workers so that their children can take advantage of its newly launched small group classes, known as Juni Team Sessions. Sessions will be capped at a maximum of four students per class so that each instructor can help students individually while still giving students the opportunity to collaborate and learn from one another. Juni Team Sessions are available for students aged 11-18.

For university students that find themselves at home with few opportunities to engage in their normal extracurricular activities or qualified workers with a computer science background who need to pick up additional work, Juni Learning is hiring. Over the next several weeks, the company expects to double its team of highly qualified instructors. Joining Juni Learning offers qualified applicants the ability to have a flexible, work-from-home schedule and execute an award-winning curriculum in which they can share their talents. Juni Learning instructors are paid a competitive $20 per hour rate. To apply to become an instructor, please visit: https://jobs.lever.co/learnwithjuni/. Online Coding Bootcamps and Webinars: Over the next 12 weeks, Juni Learning will offer a series of new bootcamps and webinars to challenge students to complete specific lessons or acquire a new STEM-based skill. Topics, dates, and costs for these events can be found at: https://junilearning.com/blog/additional-covid-resources-families-and-community/.

“We are all in this extremely stressful time together, navigating living, working, and staying healthy amidst COVID-19,” said Vivian Shen, co-founder and CEO of Juni Learning. “For parents with children now at home indefinitely due to school closures, the pressure to provide education is completely overwhelming. We want to do our part in helping health and hospital workers who don’t have the option to work remotely by offering tuition support for Juni Learning classes.”

Founded by Vivian Shen and Ruby Lee in July 2017, Juni Learning offers extensive computer science and math curriculums for kids aged 8 -18 with private and semi-private instructors hand-picked from the top computer science universities in the country to teach the fundamentals of coding, including Scratch, Python, Java, and web programming. Drawing on the tenets of mentorship and individualized attention, Juni Learning carefully matches students with instructors based on personality, skill set, and teaching style.

For newly launched Juni Team Sessions, students will be able to interact with each other in addition to a live instructor within the Juni Learner Portal. They can get help with their projects, ask questions, and show others their work. Outside of Juni Team Sessions, students use the Juni portal to progress through videos and project-based content for their courses. New material unlocks as the instructors check student understanding and determine when they are ready for new topics.

The Juni Team Sessions program launching today is designed specifically for students ages 11+ and capped at four students per session. It enables students to learn Python L1 or L2 without any prior programming experience.

To enroll your student in one of Juni Learning’s courses, please visit junilearning.com.

If you are currently on hospital staff and you would like to enroll your child or children in Juni Learning’s Team Sessions free of charge, please go to: https://junilearning.com/blog/additional-covid-resources-families-and-community/.

About Juni Learning

Founded in July 2017 by Vivian Shen and Ruby Lee, Juni Learning offers STEM courses for kids aged 8-18, taught online by live instructors. The online learning platform features dynamic projects and videos, as well as private and small group classes with instructors handpicked from the top computer science universities in the U.S. With an extensive curriculum personalized for each student, Juni Learning prepares students for the future and inspires the leaders of tomorrow. The company works with thousands of students around the world and is backed by top leaders in technology including early stage investor Arielle Zuckerberg and Y Combinator Co-founder Jessica Livingston. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, please visit junilearning.com.

