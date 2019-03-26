Juniper Research: Blockchain to Transform Retail with Asset Tracking Revenues Reaching $4.5 Billion by 2023

New research by Juniper
Research found that annual revenues from blockchain retail asset
tracking will leap to $4.5 billion by 2023. While anything from
gemstones to cars and healthcare can be tracked on blockchain, retail is
a hotbed for the technology. Blockchain’s versatility offers retailers
transparency in the supply chain, customer loyalty management and
operational efficiencies, among other benefits; leading to faster
adoption than in other sectors.
Juniper’s new research, Blockchain
for Land Registry & Asset Tracking: Opportunities, Challenges &
Forecasts 2019-2030, argues that retailers can opt for different
deployment approaches. It pointed out that some retailers (such as Alibaba
or JD.com) are launching their own BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service)
platforms, while others (including Walmart) have opted to partner with
specialist providers. Juniper forecasts that the number of retailers
using blockchain in the US alone will grow by over 7,500% between 2018
and 2023 to reach nearly 15,000 by the end of 2023.
For more insights, download our free whitepaper, How
Blockchain is Transforming Retail.
Leading Asset Tracking Vendors
Juniper assessed 17 blockchain vendors, scoring their level of agility,
presence and innovation, on the complexity of their blockchain solutions
and prospects in the field. It ranked the 5 leading vendors in the space
as follows:
1. IBM
2. Digital Asset
3. NEM
4. Applied Blockchain
5. R3
The research stated that IBM has established itself as the leading
provider of blockchain technology; combining agnostic blockchain
solutions, extensive commercial deployments and high-profile
partnerships. Meanwhile, Digital Asset has built a solid customer base
for which it develops tailored real-world blockchain application
solutions, especially in tracking and settling financial assets.
Spending for Blockchain Land Registry Gains Momentum
Juniper forecasts that countries will spend over $72 million on
blockchain for land registry by 2023. Over $38 million is expected to be
spent by European registries by that time; Sweden’s Lantmäteriet and HM
Land Registry in the UK have already invested significantly in trial
solutions.
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global
hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports
and industry commentary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005412/en/