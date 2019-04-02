Juniper Research: Carrier Billing to Account for More than 1 in 5 Digital Content Sales by Value by 2024

The proportion of worldwide digital content paid for via carrier billing
is expected to nearly double over the next 5 years, according to a new
study from Juniper
Research.
The study, Direct
Carrier Billing: Forecasts, Player Strategies & Emerging Opportunities
2019-2024, found that with most leading app stores and content
providers now seeking to enable carrier billing as an option, consumer
spend via the mechanism is expected to rise from $28 billion last year
to nearly $90 billion by 2024.
It claimed that carrier billing deployments would benefit both operators
and content publishers; allowing the former to generate a revenue stream
from content while enabling the latter to gain subscribers by using
carrier marketing channels.
The research argued that the option was likely to be particularly
popular in regions such as Latin America and the Indian Subcontinent,
where it will probably be a major facilitator of end user content spend.
However, even in markets such as the US where card payments currently
predominate, Juniper claimed that the convenience and growing
availability of carrier billing would see it increasingly used for
content subscriptions as well as impulse purchases. It stated that as a
result, US carrier billed spend would more than double to $8.6 billion
by 2024.
Local Solutions Needed to Reduce Friction
Furthermore, the research cautioned that for industry stakeholders to
maximise the scale of their opportunities, they needed to ensure that
measures were in place to reduce the risk of fraud. According to
research author Dr Windsor Holden, “Customers, whose personal data is
compromised by techniques such as clickjacking or iframe masking, will
understandably be extremely reluctant to browse and buy content in the
future.”
The research argued that techniques such as iframe blockers and
intelligent fraud risk assessment tools, allied to the anonymisation of
payment details, were critical to maintaining consumer confidence and
sustaining growth.
