Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juniper Research: Digital Commerce Spend to Fall by 14% in 2020, as Industry is Rocked by Coronavirus Impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Spend Set to Recover in 2021 as Offline Spend Moves Online

A new study from Juniper Research found that global spending on digital commerce will fall by 14% in 2020 as lockdowns and reductions in consumer spend are felt. Spending will fall from $11.2 trillion in 2019 to $9.7 trillion.

The new research, Digital Commerce Coronavirus Analysis: Impact Assessments & Market Forecasts 2020-2024, identified the digital ticketing area as particularly at risk; given the effect of widespread lockdowns on transport usage and events. It found that digital ticketing spend will drop by 59% in 2020 compared to 2019. Airline ticketing will struggle to recover fully over the next 5 years, as airlines face unprecedented cashflow challenges which are set to reshape the face of the industry.

For more insights, download the free whitepaper: Coronavirus ~ How Will it Impact Digital Commerce?

Recovery Anticipated in 2021 as Digital Channels Benefit from Offline to Online Migration

The research identified that digital commerce spend will recover in 2021; exceeding 2019’s spend levels by 4%. While Juniper Research anticipates the economic disruption from the pandemic will last well into 2021, digital services are better placed than offline commerce for recovery, as there has been considerable migration from offline spend to online during the pandemic.

As a result of enforced changes during the pandemic, such as using contactless payments instead of cash, or buying groceries online, there will be permanent changes in consumer behaviour to the much greater use of digital services, which will bolster growth in digital commerce spend over the next 5 years.

The research also forecasts that payments for digital goods, such as digital games or video subscription services will continue to increase during the pandemic, as users on lockdown use digital services more extensively.

Research author Nick Maynard explained: “Digital commerce vendors will face disruption in 2020, but the shift of spend from offline to online channels presents a crucial opportunity for the market. Vendors must act to build on increased digitisation of services during the pandemic to sustain future growth”.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:30aTOTAL : Main Indicators
BU
02:30aParticipation Notification by Blackrock Inc.
GL
02:29aJUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT : hit by first-quarter losses, outflows as coronavirus grips markets
RE
02:28aVIVOCOM INTL : Dubai Notary Public Services To Be Provided Remotely
AQ
02:28aDRAX : 15 April 2020 - Annual General Meeting Arrangements in response to COVID19
PU
02:28aBREAKTHROUGH IN COVID-19 TESTING : ITRI Develops Nucleic Acid Detection System for 1-Hour Rapid Tests
GL
02:23aDANONE : Credit Suisse raises its recommendation to Buy
MD
02:22aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Ordinary Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2020 Held as Virtual Annual General Meeting Without Physical Presence
PU
02:22aBECA UPDATE : Covid-19 15 april
PU
02:22aGLOBALDATA : Asia-Pacific witnesses decline in deal activity during the week ended 12 April 2020, finds GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Restructuring Support Agreement to S..
4Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML reports 2.4 billion net sales at 45.1% gross margin in Q1 2020
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group