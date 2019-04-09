Juniper Research: Digital Twin Revenues to Reach $13 Billion by 2023, Fuelled By AI & Machine Learning Innovation

A new study from Juniper
Research has found that revenues from Digital Twins (a
virtual representation of a connected physical product, process or
service across its whole lifecycle) will reach $13 billion by 2023.
This is up from an estimated $9.8 billion in 2019, an average annual
growth of 35%.
The research found that increased deployments of advanced sensors to
capture data, and technological advances such as Machine Learning,
Artificial Intelligence and High-Performance Computing are deepening the
advantages of using Digital Twins.
For more insights, download our free whitepaper: How
AI is Transforming Digital Twins.
The Leaders in Digital Twins
Juniper ranked leading players in the market and identified those
companies that have bolstered their Digital Twin offerings by combining
in-house Industrial IoT expertise, strong market reach and close
collaborations with technology companies. The leading players are (in no
particular order):
1. General Electric
2. Siemens
3. IBM
4. PTC
5. Microsoft
6. Bosch
Digital Twins to enable staff to deliver human aspects of operations
effectively
The new research found that advanced Digital Twin operations will help
human workers to focus on maximising productivity in areas that the
technology cannot address, such as customer service.
Manufacturing accounts for Lion’s Share of $3.3 billion Increase
The research Digital
Twins in IoT: Market Strategies, Challenges and Future Outlook, 2019-2023
forecasts Digital Twin revenues from manufacturing will reach an
estimated $4.5 billion in 2023, up from $1.4 billion in 2019.
Manufacturing, as the fastest growing sector, will account for over 34%
of total Digital Twins revenue in 2023. Two other sectors leading growth
in net incremental revenues over the forecast period are:
-
Transportation: by $2.5 billion
-
Energy and Utilities: by $1.1 billion
Research author, Elson Sutanto explains: “In future, we will see
numerous trials combining IoT, Digital Twins and AI to justify time and
investment in deploying the technology within and between enterprises.
This holds true for multi-location operating industries such as supply
chain’’.
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global
hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports
and industry commentary.
