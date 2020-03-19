Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Digital Service Providers 2020

It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2020 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Service Providers.
This category recognises challengers and disruptors operating across numerous areas, including: CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service), 5G, Roaming, Security and Digital Content. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations that are driving innovation and growth.
The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:
TELCO INNOVATION
-
CPaaS Provider of the Year (EMEA)
-
Platinum: Infobip Infobip CPaaS Platform
-
Gold: Kaleyra Kaleyra Hexa
-
CPaaS Provider of the Year (Americas)
-
Platinum: Twilio Twilio CPaaS Platform
-
Gold: Nexmo Nexmo APIs
-
CPaaS Provider of the Year (Global)
-
Platinum: Infobip Infobip CPaaS Platform
-
Gold: Sinch Sinch CPaaS Platform
-
Best RCS Provider
-
Platinum: Infobip Infobip RCS Solution
-
Gold: Interop Technologies Rich Communications Services Suite
-
Best 5G Innovation
-
Platinum: Huawei Huawei 5G Deterministic Network Solution
-
Gold: Ericsson Ericsson, Vodafone and e.GO Launch 5G Car Manufacturing in Germany
-
Best Roaming Provider
-
Platinum: Mobileum Mobileum Roaming Solution
-
Gold: TOMIA TOMIA Roaming Solution
-
Best Carrier Billing Provider
-
Platinum: DIMOCO DIMOCO Carrier Billing Solution
-
Gold: DOCOMO Digital DOCOMO Carrier Billing Solution
SECURITY INNOVATION
-
Best Digital Identity Solution
-
Platinum: Nethone Nethone Digital Identity Solution
-
Gold: Infobip iGate
-
Best Cloud Security Provider
-
Platinum: Thales Thales eSecurity
-
Gold: Netskope Netskope
-
Best Network Protection Solution
-
Platinum: RedSeal RedSeal Cyber Terrain Analytics Platform
-
Gold: Kontxt Kontxt
DIGITAL CONTENT INNOVATION
-
Best Mobile Attribution Platform
-
Platinum: Kochava Kochava Attribution Platform
-
Gold: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer Attribution Platform
-
Best Antifraud Solution in Advertising
-
Platinum: TrafficGuard TrafficGuard Anti-Fraud Solution
-
Gold: Pixalate Pixalate Anti-Fraud Solution
-
Best OTT Video Provider
-
Platinum: Amazon Amazon Prime Video
-
Gold: Disney Disney+
-
Best use of AI in Digital Content
-
Platinum: NVIDIA NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture
-
Gold: Keemotion Keemotion AI Enhanced Video
Infobip Triumphs in Multiple Categories
“It is with great pride that we accept these Future Digital Awards from Juniper Research, and above all we're grateful for the recognition they represent. We all know the massive role digital communications play in making our daily lives easier. We're pleased our communications platform is credited for benefiting people and businesses in this way. The need for effective technology continues to grow so receiving awards too for our RCS and Mobile Identity products reaffirms our commitment to developing those forward-looking communication and authentication solutions - particularly Mobile Identity. We're focused on expanding the scope of use cases and benefits to mobile users, enterprises and mobile operators whose enthusiasm will help bring this solution to market faster.” Mijo Soldin, Director Operator Strategy and Partnerships, Infobip
DIMOCO Celebrates Best Carrier Billing Award Win
“Being awarded Best Carrier Billing Provider in the recent Future Digital Awards for Digital Service Providers 2020 presented by Juniper Research falls on DIMOCO’s 20-year anniversary. This important recognition gives kudos and reinforces the market leadership we have maintained in the online goods sphere for over two decades. Not resting on our laurels, we are furthermore strengthening our firm carrier billing foothold by taking a strong step into the physical goods industry, ranging from ticketing or snack vending to solutions for e-scooters and electric cars. We’ve been a key industry innovator for the last 20 years and are going to keep on doing so,” says Gerald Tauchner, CEO & Founder of DIMOCO.
TrafficGuard wins Best Antifraud Solution in Advertising
Luke Taylor, Founder and COO of TrafficGuard said, "We are thrilled to be the Platinum winner of the Best Anti-Fraud Solution in Advertising. TrafficGuard has an amazing team of highly skilled people dedicated to our mission of driving trust and transparency in digital advertising. Through our data-driven fraud prevention, we are helping a diverse range of clients to protect their ad spend and maximise their advertising ROI.
"Our focus has always been on building a solution that proactively stops ad fraud and helps strengthen in the whole digital advertising ecosystem. This award, along with the continued trust of our clients, reinforces that we are on the right path. On behalf of the TrafficGuard team, I would like to thank Juniper Research for recognising our efforts as we work towards a stronger digital advertising ecosystem."
Interop Technologies Awarded Gold in Best RCS Provider
"We are honoured to have been recognised with this award for our RCS solution designed to innovate and disrupt based on its truly advanced hybrid cloud ready architecture and iterative flexibility,” said John Dwyer, President and CEO of Interop Technologies.
