Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Digital Service Providers 2020

It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2020 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Digital Service Providers.

This category recognises challengers and disruptors operating across numerous areas, including: CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service), 5G, Roaming, Security and Digital Content. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations that are driving innovation and growth.

The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:

TELCO INNOVATION

CPaaS Provider of the Year (EMEA) Platinum: Infobip Infobip CPaaS Platform Gold: Kaleyra Kaleyra Hexa

CPaaS Provider of the Year (Americas) Platinum: Twilio Twilio CPaaS Platform Gold: Nexmo Nexmo APIs

CPaaS Provider of the Year (Global) Platinum: Infobip Infobip CPaaS Platform Gold: Sinch Sinch CPaaS Platform

Best RCS Provider Platinum: Infobip Infobip RCS Solution Gold: Interop Technologies Rich Communications Services Suite

Best 5G Innovation Platinum: Huawei Huawei 5G Deterministic Network Solution Gold: Ericsson Ericsson, Vodafone and e.GO Launch 5G Car Manufacturing in Germany

Best Roaming Provider Platinum: Mobileum Mobileum Roaming Solution Gold: TOMIA TOMIA Roaming Solution

Best Carrier Billing Provider Platinum: DIMOCO DIMOCO Carrier Billing Solution Gold: DOCOMO Digital DOCOMO Carrier Billing Solution



SECURITY INNOVATION

Best Digital Identity Solution Platinum: Nethone Nethone Digital Identity Solution Gold: Infobip iGate

Best Cloud Security Provider Platinum: Thales Thales eSecurity Gold: Netskope Netskope

Best Network Protection Solution Platinum: RedSeal RedSeal Cyber Terrain Analytics Platform Gold: Kontxt Kontxt



DIGITAL CONTENT INNOVATION

Best Mobile Attribution Platform Platinum: Kochava Kochava Attribution Platform Gold: AppsFlyer AppsFlyer Attribution Platform

Best Antifraud Solution in Advertising Platinum: TrafficGuard TrafficGuard Anti-Fraud Solution Gold: Pixalate Pixalate Anti-Fraud Solution

Best OTT Video Provider Platinum: Amazon Amazon Prime Video Gold: Disney Disney+

Best use of AI in Digital Content Platinum: NVIDIA NVIDIA Turing GPU Architecture Gold: Keemotion Keemotion AI Enhanced Video



Infobip Triumphs in Multiple Categories

“It is with great pride that we accept these Future Digital Awards from Juniper Research, and above all we're grateful for the recognition they represent. We all know the massive role digital communications play in making our daily lives easier. We're pleased our communications platform is credited for benefiting people and businesses in this way. The need for effective technology continues to grow so receiving awards too for our RCS and Mobile Identity products reaffirms our commitment to developing those forward-looking communication and authentication solutions - particularly Mobile Identity. We're focused on expanding the scope of use cases and benefits to mobile users, enterprises and mobile operators whose enthusiasm will help bring this solution to market faster.” Mijo Soldin, Director Operator Strategy and Partnerships, Infobip

Find out more about Infobip

DIMOCO Celebrates Best Carrier Billing Award Win

“Being awarded Best Carrier Billing Provider in the recent Future Digital Awards for Digital Service Providers 2020 presented by Juniper Research falls on DIMOCO’s 20-year anniversary. This important recognition gives kudos and reinforces the market leadership we have maintained in the online goods sphere for over two decades. Not resting on our laurels, we are furthermore strengthening our firm carrier billing foothold by taking a strong step into the physical goods industry, ranging from ticketing or snack vending to solutions for e-scooters and electric cars. We’ve been a key industry innovator for the last 20 years and are going to keep on doing so,” says Gerald Tauchner, CEO & Founder of DIMOCO.

Find out more about DIMOCO

TrafficGuard wins Best Antifraud Solution in Advertising

Luke Taylor, Founder and COO of TrafficGuard said, "We are thrilled to be the Platinum winner of the Best Anti-Fraud Solution in Advertising. TrafficGuard has an amazing team of highly skilled people dedicated to our mission of driving trust and transparency in digital advertising. Through our data-driven fraud prevention, we are helping a diverse range of clients to protect their ad spend and maximise their advertising ROI.

"Our focus has always been on building a solution that proactively stops ad fraud and helps strengthen in the whole digital advertising ecosystem. This award, along with the continued trust of our clients, reinforces that we are on the right path. On behalf of the TrafficGuard team, I would like to thank Juniper Research for recognising our efforts as we work towards a stronger digital advertising ecosystem."

Find out more about TrafficGuard

Interop Technologies Awarded Gold in Best RCS Provider

"We are honoured to have been recognised with this award for our RCS solution designed to innovate and disrupt based on its truly advanced hybrid cloud ready architecture and iterative flexibility,” said John Dwyer, President and CEO of Interop Technologies.

Find out more about Interop Technologies

For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005034/en/