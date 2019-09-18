Juniper Research: Future Digital Award Winners Announced for Technology and Innovation 2019

It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announce the 2019 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Technology and Innovation.

This category recognises the most innovative and impactful technology products operating across numerous sectors, including: Automotive; Devices; Energy; IoT; Smart Cities; Smart Homes.

Juniper Research has identified the following cutting-edge products, services, applications, technologies and vendors that it believes are significantly driving growth of these sectors.

The award winners and runners-up in each category are as follows:

AUTOMOTIVE & TELEMATICS INNOVATION: Best Consumer Product

Winner : Wejo Intelligence marketplace Wejo

: Wejo Intelligence marketplace Honourable Mention: NXM Wave Labs' autonomous security firmware NXM Wave

AUTOMOTIVE & TELEMATICS INNOVATION: Most Innovative ADAS Solution

Winner: Qualcomm 9150 CV2X Chipset Qualcomm

Qualcomm 9150 CV2X Chipset Honourable Mention: LiDAR Harman

IOT INNOVATION: Best Edge Computing Platform

Winner : Edge, Edge Network

: Edge, Honourable Mention: NXM's autonomous security platform NXM Labs

IOT INNOVATION: Best IoT Healthcare System

Winner : iN: Cognitive Patient Care Assistant Inspiren

: iN: Cognitive Patient Care Assistant Honourable Mention: Wearable pH Sensor L'Oreal

IOT INNOVATION: Best IoT Security Innovation of the Year

Winner : AirOn eSIM Management G+D Mobile Security

: AirOn eSIM Management Highly Commended: ZoOm 3D Face Authentication ZoOm

SMART CITIES INNOVATION: Best Citizen Engagement Solution

Winner : Tomi Tomiworld

: Tomi Tomiworld Highly Commended: SAI Cart SAI Group

SMART CITIES INNOVATION: Best Smart City Platform

Winner : Trafi Jelbi

: Trafi Honourable mention: SoMo Transportation App SoMo

SMART CITIES INNOVATION: Smart City Innovation of the Year

Winner: Gemalto Instant Connect Gemalto, a Thales company

Gemalto Instant Connect Honourable mention: ZomeKIT Zome

SMART DEVICES INNOVATION: Consumer Wearable Device of the Year

Winner : Hololens 2 Microsoft

: Hololens 2 Honourable mention: Owlet smart Sock Owlet

SMART DEVICES INNOVATION: Enterprise Wearable Innovation of the Year

Winner : XR-1 Developer Edition Varjo

: XR-1 Developer Edition Honourable mention: Fusion AR JuJoTech

SMART DEVICES INNOVATION: Immersive Technology Innovation of the Year

Winner : PLOTT LetsPLOTT

: PLOTT Honourable mention: C360 Personalized Viewing Experience C360

SMART HOME INNOVATION: Best Smart Energy Innovation

Winner : AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform AutoGrid

: AutoGrid Energy Internet Platform Honourable mention: CLP Smart Energy Connect Platform CLP Smart Energy Connect

SMART HOME INNOVATION: Best Smart Home Innovation

Winner : Awair 2nd Edition Awair

: Awair 2nd Edition Honourable mention: SPIN SIDN Labs

G+D Mobile Security triumphs in IoT Security Innovation of the Year award

“We are honoured to be recognized by Juniper Research for our market leading eSIM management platform and its enabling role for massive IOT deployment. With the evolution of the hyper-connected society we believe the efficient and secure management of connectivity and security for billions of devices is the most critical success factor”, said Carsten Ahrens, CEO of G+D Mobile Security. “We have proven that our AirOn solution is capable to manage the connectivity as well as the security of all kinds of eSIM-enabled devices for consumer and M2M / IoT use cases and meets the performance requirements even in peak times of ultra-high traffic.”

Find out more about AirOn eSIM Management by G+D Mobile Security

Gemalto claims Smart City Innovation of the Year award

“This recognition from Juniper Research rewards our vision to make eSIM accessible to the largest number of stakeholders in the mobile ecosystem –starting from mobile operators, to subscribers, to consumer electronics & IoT device OEMs.”, said Emmanuel Unguran, EVP Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. “Gemalto Instant Connect aims at drastically simplifying the connection of eSIM-enabled devices on a mobile network from the first power-on.”

Find out more about Gemalto Instant Connect by Gemalto, a Thales company

Edge scoops Best Edge Computing Platform award

“It is a testament to the hard work of the team here at Edge that we have won ‘Best Edge Computing Platform’ in this year’s Future Digital Awards and we are delighted to have been recognised by this award win.”, said Joseph Denne, CEO and Co-Founder of Edge Network. “With edge computing expected to be a significant emerging technology, we see ourselves as a first mover in the space. Over the next few years we envisage our network growing well beyond the current 271 nodes, with 45 going live in the first week that we started self-boarding in September 2019, leading to a truly global, scalable and secure edge computing network.”

Find out more about Edge by Edge Network

PLOTT wins Immersive Technology Innovation of the Year

"It's an honour to be recognized by Juniper Research for our XR platform.” said David Xing, Founder & CEO of Plott. “Our platform of XR and connected tools effectively and accurately closes the loop between the virtual and real worlds, enabling users to imagine, design and create seamlessly."

Find out more about PLOTT by PLOTT

The Future Digital Awards are awarded to organisations that have made significant progress within their sector during the last 12 months and are poised to make further significant contributions.

The awards are determined by a panel of judges, from within Juniper Research, and in consultation with external experts. The judging criteria includes analysis of product features and user benefits; innovation; commercial partnerships; commercial launches; certification & compliance; and, potential future business development.

For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005408/en/