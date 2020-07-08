Juniper Research: Future Digital Awards for Technology & Innovation 2020 Winners Announced

It is with great pleasure that Juniper Research announces the 2020 winners of the Future Digital Awards for Technology & Innovation.
This category recognises the most impactful technology products and services operating across numerous areas, including: Automotive; Devices; Energy; IoT; Smart Cities and Smart Homes. Juniper Research has identified the following organisations below that are driving innovation and growth.
The platinum and gold winners in each category are as follows:
SMART DEVICES INNOVATION
Consumer Wearable Device of the Year
Platinum Winner: XPLORA X5 Play
Gold Winner: LG U+ 5G VR
Enterprise Wearable Device of the Year
Platinum Winner: Nodle M1 smart wearable
Gold Winner: Estimote Contact Tracing
Immersive Technology Innovation of the Year
Platinum Winner: NextMind
Gold Winner: Estimote Contact Tracing
SMART CITIES INNOVATION
Smart City Innovation of the Year
Platinum Winner: Thales Cinterion IoT Suite - Connectivity Activation
Gold Winner: Kerlink & PilotThings Things as a Network
Smart City Platform
Platinum Winner: SkedGo
Gold Winner: iBonus True Mobile Transit Ticketing
Citizen Engagement Solution
Platinum Winner: Gluu Life
Gold Winner: Maptionnaire Community Engagement Hub for the City of Vantaa, Finland
SMART HOME INNOVATION
Smart Home Innovation
Platinum Winner: ComputArte
Gold Winner: Dizmo
Smart Energy Innovation
Platinum Winner: Wi-Charge R1 Wi-Charger
Gold Winner: Kaluza Flexibility Platform
AUTOMOTIVE & TELEMATICS INNOVATION
Telematics Solution
Platinum Winner: Harman
Gold Winner: Mitsubishi Road Assist+, leveraging LexisNexis Telematics
In-Vehicle Solution
Platinum Winner: Continental Transparent Hood
Gold Winner: Jaguar Land Rover and Blackberry
DIGITAL SECURITY INNOVATION
IoT Security Innovation of the Year
Platinum Winner: Redseal Cyber Terrain Analytics Platform
Gold Winner: Arm Kigen iSIM and Pelion Connectivity Management
Next Generation Enterprise Firewall Solution
Platinum Winner: Sophos XG Firewall
Gold Winner: Fortinet
DIGITAL HEALTH INNOVATION
Innovative Digital Therapeutics Product
Platinum Winner: Binah.ai
Gold Winner: Mobio Interactive Am Mindfulness
Smart Healthcare Device of the Year
Platinum Winner: OrCam Hear
Gold Winner: H2CARE H2-BP
ROBOTICS INNOVATION
Industrial Robotics Innovation of the Year
Platinum Winner: Alio Angulares Hybrid Hexapod
Gold Winner: KUKA
Consumer Robotics Innovation of the Year
Platinum Winner: Elephant Robotics MarsCat
Gold Winner: Circulus Pibo
EDGE COMPUTING INNOVATION
Edge Computing Solution
Platinum Winner: ZTE
Gold Winner: IBM
JUNIPER RESEARCH AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN TECHNOLOGY: binah.ai
TECHNOLOGY MOVER & SHAKER AWARD: Sid Kouider (NextMind Founder & CEO)
ZTE Celebrates Best Edge Computing Solution Award Win
"This award demonstrates ZTE's innovation capability and leadership in MEC. ZTE continues to promote key technologies and the industry standardization process of 5G MEC, launching the first full-scenario ubiquitous Common Computing Edge solution. ZTE works with global operators and over 300 organizations to utilize MEC in industrial control, Internet of Vehicles, smart finance, smart agriculture, smart grid, smart sports and entertainment, smart security, and smart health care."
Chen Xinyu, ZTE Vice President, General Manager of Telecom Cloud & Core Network
Find out more about ZTE
Arm Wins IoT Security Innovation of the Year Award
"iSIM technology, in combination with the GSMA’s IoT SAFE, provides isolated processing and additional authentication capabilities that make connected devices more secure, which is paramount in enabling IoT to reach massive scale. This award provides additional validation on how Arm Kigen and Pelion are providing IoT security innovation through iSIM."
Vincent Korstanje, GM and VP, Connectivity, Arm
Find out more about ARM Kigen iSim
Find out more about ARM Pelion Connectivity Management
Thales wins best Smart City Innovation of the Year Platinum award
"We are honoured to be recognised as a leading provider of innovative solutions for Smart Cities. With our new Thales IoT eSIM service we are addressing the challenge of remote subscription activation and simplifying cellular IoT deployments spanning from 4G to LTE-M, NB-IoT and 5G. This solution is part of our Cinterion® IoT suite which offers full reliability and trust to the overall IoT ecosystem"
Francis d’Souza, VP Strategy & Marketing for Analytics & IoT Solutions at Thales Digital Identity & Security.
Find out more about Thales
The Future Digital Awards are awarded to organisations that have made significant progress within their sector during the last 12 months and are poised to make further impactful contributions.
The awards are determined by a panel of analyst judges, from within Juniper Research. The judging criteria includes analysis of product features and user benefits; innovation; commercial partnerships; commercial launches; certification & compliance; and, potential future business development.
For further details on the Future Digital Awards please visit the Future Digital Awards website, follow us on Twitter @FutureDigiAward, or contact info@juniperresearch.com.
