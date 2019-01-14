Juniper Research: Healthcare Spend in Wearables to Reach $60 Billion by 2023, as Monitoring Devices & Hearables Become ‘Must Haves' in Delivering Care

New findings from Juniper
Research reveal that wearables, including health trackers and remote
patient monitoring devices, are set to become ‘must haves’ in delivering
healthcare, with $20 billion forecast to be spent annually on these
devices by 2023. Meanwhile, assistive hearables, or connected hearing
aids made available via healthcare providers, as well as directly to
customers at varying price models, will mean this sector generates
revenues of over $40 billion by 2022.
The
new research, Digital Health: Disruptor Analysis, Country Readiness &
Technology Forecasts 2018-2023, found adoption of healthcare
wearables will be driven by improvements in remote patient monitoring
technology, in addition to increased adoption by medical institutions.
Juniper forecasts that 5 million individuals will be remotely monitored
by healthcare providers by 2023.
The research forecasts that the advanced ability of AI-enabled software
analytics to proactively identify individuals at risk of their condition
worsening will witness increased confidence among medical practitioners
and regulators with regard to sensor accuracy.
For more insights on the market readiness for digital health, download
the free whitepaper: Will
Digital Health be Ready for Complete AI Dominance?
Wearables to Become an $855 Million Service Opportunity
As wearables become part of patients’ treatment plans, OEMs will seek to
adjust their business models and generate revenues from devices being
monitored. For example, selling data produced by the devices to
insurance providers. Juniper forecasts that service revenues of this
nature will reach $855 million by 2023.
However, data privacy and consent will continue to be a significant
barrier. Improving healthcare systems, such as using AI-enabled software
analytics, is contingent on patient data being anonymised. Some
insurance providers are changing the dynamics. In order to be covered,
they require a data feed from the policyholder’s device.
Research author Michael Larner added: “It is vital that patients are
made aware of how their personal data will be used. If not, making
wearables a ‘must have’ to provide personalised care or receive medical
insurance risks a backlash from patients and heightened regulatory
scrutiny; stalling the effectiveness of remote monitoring.”
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global
hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports
and industry commentary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005013/en/