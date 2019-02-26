Juniper Research: Mobile Roaming Operator Billed Revenues to Stay Flat at $51 Billion, As ‘Roam Like At Home' Becomes Global

A new study from Juniper
Research found that operator revenues from international mobile
roaming are expected to recover slightly, following a decline in 2017
after the introduction of RLAH (Roam Like at Home) in Europe and other
markets. However, overall roaming revenues are expected to stay flat
over the next 4 years, representing around 6% of total operator billed
revenues and $51 billion in value.
RLAH enables mobile users to use their monthly voice, data and messaging
allowance while roaming without incurring additional charges.
RLAH Becomes Global Phenomenon
The new research, Mobile
Roaming: Regulations, Opportunities & Emerging Sectors 2019-2023,
found that, driven by the introduction of RLAH packages in EU and other
regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific, the roaming market
witnessed a significant rise in data usage and traffic. In 2017, Juniper
estimates that data traffic grew by 200% globally and by 260% in West
Europe.
Research author Nitin Bhas added: “While the overall proportion of
silent roamers continues to fall in many markets, driven by RLAH and
cheaper bundles, the market also witnessed operators extending RLAH to
more countries over the past 12-18 months. Additionally, a number
of neighbouring countries are announcing roam-free intra-regional
agreements, similar to the EU”.
Juniper estimated that the proportion of silent roamers not using any
data roaming services in 2018 accounted for 51% of total data roamers
globally, down from 72% in 2013.
Roaming in Europe Following Brexit
Following Britain’s decision to leave the EU, it has been reported that,
in the event of a no-deal Brexit, mobile operators will be able to
implement roaming charges if needed. Under such a scenario, Juniper
expects that the average roaming spend per active UK roamer would nearly
double by the end of 2022 due to higher costs, compared to our current
estimates of $58.
However, Juniper considers such a situation to be unlikely and instead
operators will continue to focus on other revenue streams, such as
providing managed services in the IoT sector.
